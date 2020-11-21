Katie Price hints she and Carl Woods will ‘soon have first baby’ in new video

Katie Price has hinted that she and boyfriend Carl Woods will “soon have their first baby” together in a new video.

Mum-of-five Katie, 42, shared the footage from their recent trip to paradise islands, the Maldives.

She also introduced herself as the “future Katie Woods”.

Katie introduced herself as the future “Katie Woods” and pointed to her belly (Credit: YouTube)

What did Katie Price say about a baby with Carl Woods?

The video appeared on Katie and Carl’s YouTube channel, The Adventures Of Katie and Carl.

It showed the loved-up pair on a small plane heading on a day out.

Introducing the video, Katie said: “Welcome aboard to the private jet of the Pricey-Woods.

“Onboard we have Ryan and Amira, we have Carl Woods and the soon to be Katie Woods.”

Katie then pointed to her belly and said: “And hopefully number three.”

Katie and Carl looked loved up on the holiday (Credit: YouTube)

What did Katie and Carl get up to on holiday?

Although Katie already has five children from three past relationships, it would be the first child with former Love Island contestant Carl.

The new video then showed the couple enjoying the beautiful islands and Indian Ocean.

Katie and Carl were filmed on a beach enjoying a romantic candlelit meal for two.

They were filmed on jet skis, while Carl was feeling brave and went ‘skurfing’.

No wonder there’s talk of marriage and babies.

Katie Price dispelled the IVF rumours (Credit: YouTube)

Katie hit back at IVF reports

Earlier this month, Katie hit back at claims that she had been “considering IVF” to have her sixth baby.

Magazine reports claimed that she was looking for a fertility doctor.

But Katie hit back on her Instagram page, telling fans that it was “fake news”.

“Yet again feel they need to write to yet again try and put me down and not thinking how damaging this is to me and my #mental health,” she said.

“How wrong personal information about me if allowed to be written is disgusting.”

