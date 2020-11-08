Katie Price determined to pass Harvey’s Law after horrendous racist video mocking disabled son

Katie Price has been spurred on to continue her fight for Harvey’s Law.

The former glamour model, 42, was horrified when a video mocking her eldest child, Harvey, 18, circulated online last week.

It showed a man in ‘blackface’ cruelly mimicking Harvey while a woman impersonated Katie.

The online troll did a vile impersonation of Harvey when he appeared with mum Katie on Loose Women in 2016.

Katie Price is spurred on to pass Harvey’s Law by the recent trolling (Credit: SplashNews)

How has Katie Price reacted?

Harvey has Prader-Willi Syndrome, is legally blind and is on the autism spectrum.

A source told The Daily Star that Katie is now more determined than ever to get the law passed.

In fact, they said that her three-week trip away in The Maldives has helped recharge her batteries to fully take the issue head on.

The source claimed: “The latest troll attack on Harvey soured things a bit but if anything it’s spurred her on to push ahead with Harvey’s law.

Katie says her son Harvey has been trolled online for years (Credit: SplashNews)

Are the police involved?

“Now she’s returned it’s all systems go – if anything it’s empowered her to keep going and puts why she’s fighting so hard at the forefront of her mind.”

What’s more, Katie has said she has spoken to the police over the offensive video.

Meanwhile Sussex Police confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection to the video.

In a statement they said: “A 52-year-old man from Hastings has been arrested by police investigating an offensive video posted on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice) on Nov 5, 2020 at 12:48pm PST

“Police were made aware of the video around 8.40pm on Wednesday.

“The man was arrested around 4.45am on Thursday on suspicion of sending by public communication network an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

What is Harvey’s Law?

Harvey’s Law is a proposed law which would make it illegal to troll or abuse others online.

Making trolling a punishable offence, it also wants a registry of known trolls to be made available to the public.

In 2019 Katie won the backing of a parliamentary committee to make online abuse a crime.



This July she spoke via video call to The Petitions Committee on the next steps to passing the proposed law.

Taking to Instagram at the time, she shared: “Today is such a big day for me speaking to the petitions committee with my mum about our experiences with online abuse.

“We need to put an end to online bullying, by driving legislation to make it a criminal offence and hold offenders accountable.

“Thank you so much to every single person who supported this petition. It’s been a long road and we WILL make #HarveysLaw happen!”

