The cute meaning behind Kate and Rio Ferdinand’s name choice for baby daughter

Kate and Rio Ferdinand have welcomed their second baby, a little girl. The couple shared their daughter’s name – but what does it mean?

The Ferdinands already share son Cree, two, together. Former footballer Rio is also a dad to Lorenz, 16, Tate, 14, and daughter Tia, 12. He had them with his late wife Rebecca, who died in 2015.

Earlier today Kate confirmed the arrival of their baby daughter. And in the post she revealed her daughter’s new name, writing: “Shae Ferdinand. 10.7.23. Our strong little girl.”

According to The Bump the name means “admirable”. The description reads: “Shae is a gender-neutral name of Gaelic origin. Meaning ‘admirable,’ this honourable name is fitting of any child who will no doubt grow up to be a well-respected adult.

“The more traditional Old Irish spelling of Shae is Ségdae, giving it that characteristically Gaelic flare while being pronounced the same way. In Gaelic myth, Ségdae was saved by his mother after being offered to the gods.

“No matter which spelling you choose, this name is embedded with enough parental love to last a lifetime.”

Kate announced the happy news their family would be growing further on Instagram in January. Two months later, Kate and Rio confirmed they were having a daughter.

Kate and Rio previously sadly suffered a miscarriage in July 2022. Reality TV personality Kate told followers she was “absolutely devastated and heartbroken”.

Now, hopefully, their daughter will bring them only joy. And fans on social media were certainly overjoyed with the couple’s news.

One fan said: “Congratulations on your new bundle of joy!” Meanwhile, a second said: “Congratulations to you all.”

However another added: “Congratulations Kate. I hope it all went well.”

