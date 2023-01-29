Kate and Rio Ferdinand reveal baby news after heartbreaking miscarriage

Kate and Rio Ferdinand have announced they are expecting their second baby together.

Kate posted the news to her Instagram on Sunday January 29.

The baby news comes following a heartbreaking miscarriage last year.

The couple already have four children between them (Credit: ITV)

Kate Ferdinand announces baby news

Kate shared a short video with her followers.

In the black and white footage she can be seen wearing a floor-length coat as she walks with her back to the camera.

She then turns around and opens the coat to reveal her growing baby bump.

The video was captioned: “We’ve been praying for you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Ferdinand (@xkateferdinand)

Kate’s Instagram was flooded with messages of congratulations from her friends and fans.

Pals including Giovanna Fletcher, Billie Shepherd, Vicki Pattison and Mrs Hinch sent their love and congratulations.

Fans also sent their love, with one telling her: “This gives me so much hope.”

Kate and Rio already share son, Cree, two. Rio has three children from his marriage to late wife, Rebecca – Lorenz, 16, Tate, 14 and Tia, 11.

The star sadly suffered a miscarriage last year (Credit: ITV)

Kate’s miscarriage heartbreak

Kate suffered a devastating miscarriage in July 2022.

She shared her heartbreak on Instagram with a black-and-white snap of her legs up on a hospital bed.

The mum-of-one posted a lengthy caption alongside the photo, explaining why she was there.

“The last time I was in this hospital I was having Cree,” she said.

“But this time it was because our baby had no heartbeat in our 12-week scan and I had to have surgery.”

The star continued, explaining how excited she and Rio had been to welcome another baby into their family.

“Absolutely devastated and heartbroken…,” she then said.

Read more: Kate Ferdinand makes heartbreaking confession about husband Rio’s late wife

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.