Kate Ferdinand announces birth of second child with husband Rio and reveals cute name

Kate Ferdinand, TOWIE star and Rio Ferdinand’s wife, has become a mum again after giving birth to her second baby.

The Ferdinands already share son Cree, two, together. Additionally, ex England footballer Rio is also father to three children with his late wife Rebecca, who passed away in 2015. Eldest son Lorenz is 16, Tate is 14-years-old and daughter Tia is 12.

And now their family has grown further after the arrival of a baby girl, with Kate confirming on social media: “Shae Ferdinand. 10.7.23. Our strong little girl.”

Kate Ferdinand and Rio Ferdinand have become parents again – their baby girl has arrived! (Credit: Think with Google YouTube)

Kate Ferdinand baby news

Rio and Kate had shared a cute black and white photo of the family’s hands alongside the newborn’s tiny hand. Fans gushed over the news.

One person said: “Congratulations on your new bundle of joy!”

Another wrote: “Congratulations to you all.”

Someone else added: “Congratulatulations Kate. I hope it all went well.”

Kate and football star husband Rio married in September 2019 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I knew it was a girl but I actually wanted a girl’

Kate, 32, announced the happy news their family would be growing further on Insta in January. And in March the couple shared on Kate’s Blended podcast that it would be a little girl on the way.

At the time, Rio indicated to listeners he was “done” with any more children being added to their brood.

The former Manchester United and Leeds United star said: “I knew it was a girl but I actually wanted a girl. I wanted boys at the beginning. I wanted Cree to be a boy. That’s me, I’m done now: five.”

Kate is already a mum to son Cree, and step-mum of three (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Kate and Rio previously sadly suffered a miscarriage in July 2022. Reality TV personality Kate told followers she was “absolutely devastated and heartbroken.” Now, hopefully, their daughter will bring them only joy. And fans on social media were certainly overjoyed with the couple’s news.

