Kate Ferdinand shared her heartbreak on Instagram last night (Wednesday, July 27) as she revealed that she has sadly suffered a miscarriage.

The 31-year-old star shared the devastating news with her followers yesterday – and they were quick to rally around her.

Kate Ferdinand shares heartbreaking Instagram post

Last night saw Kate take to Instagram to share some devastating news with her 1.4 million followers.

Rio Ferdinand‘s wife shared a black-and-white snap of her legs up on a hospital bed.

The mum-of-one posted a lengthy caption alongside the photo, explaining why she was there.

“The last time I was in this hospital I was having Cree,” she said.

“But this time it was because our baby had no heartbeat in our 12-week scan and I had to have surgery.”

Kate has sadly suffered a miscarriage (Credit: ITV)

‘Sometimes life just doesn’t go as we plan

The star continued, explaining how excited she and Rio were to welcome another baby into their family.

So much to say, but somehow I can’t find the words.

“We just couldn’t wait to share our news with you all,” she said. “But unfortunately sometimes life just doesn’t go as we plan.”

She continued, saying: “So much to say, but somehow I can’t find the words.

“Absolutely devastated & heartbroken…,” she then said.

“But couldn’t be more grateful for the hugs I got from my big(er) babies coming through the door when we arrived home.”

Kate and Rio’s fans showed their support (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Pals rally around Kate and Rio

Plenty of Kate’s 1.5 million followers took to the comment section to show their support following the devastating news.

“This is heartbreaking. Sending you lots of love and strength,” TOWIE star Sam Faiers wrote.

“So sorry for your loss @xkateferdinand,” Danielle Lloyd commented.

“Sending you lots of love and strength,” Billie Shephard said.

“I’m so beyond sorry Kate, sending you all the in the world,” Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague said.

“Oh, Kate I’m so sorry. No words can really help. Just surround yourself with love,” another follower wrote.

