Kate Garraway has revealed her husband Derek Draper was nearly taken back into hospital on Christmas.

The 54-year-old Good Morning Britain host shared the worrying update with fans on social media, following a “bumpy” 24 hours at home.

Derek, also 54, is currently fighting to get fit again after being admitted into hospital with COVID in March 2020.

Kate Garraway details husband Derek’s Christmas

Taking to Instagram yesterday (December 25), Kate shared a snap of Derek wrapped up in blankets in their family home.

The couple’s two children, Darcey and Billy, joined their dad in the shot.

Billy affectionately held on to Derek’s hand as they watched TV together.

The last 24 hours has been bumpy

However, Kate admitted that the family didn’t have the most idyllic Christmas.

In the caption, she explained: “So the last 24 hours has been bumpy – a scare that meant Derek might have had to go back into hospital ( thankfully sorted by a visit from nurse/carer).

“He has also had one of his ultra fatigue days so has been too weak to do much other than sleep.”

Kate Garraway and her husband Derek suffered a ‘scare’ on Christmas Day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate went on to detail her Christmas Day failures.

The presenter added: “I burnt the parsnips (Darcey’s favourite ) & got the ‘wrong’ Lego for Billy. But now snuggled up around Dad’s bed watching #nativity everything feels suddenly perfect.

“Feel so grateful to have the chance to be together. Sending love & hoping you have found some joy today whatever your circumstances – #merrychristmas all!”

Kate supported by colleagues

Kate’s celebrity pals rushed to share their support in the comments.

Ranvir Singh commented: “I hope you sat down immediately after taking this photo and let those wings rest. You are their guardian angel… and you have superhuman powers of endurance.

“But even superheroes need to take breath my love. God bless them and you.”

Kate and Derek with their two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alex Beresford wrote: “Without you this beautiful moment couldn’t happen. And what is it about parsnips – I’m with Darcy.”

Vicky Pattison shared: “Sending so much love to you and your beautiful family Kate.”

Meanwhile, Kate recently shared an update about Derek on GMB.

The presenter was joined by co-host Ben Shephard on Christmas Eve, where she spoke about her husband’s health.

“And this year, of course, he’s home so we are spending Christmas together, and that is the biggest gift,” Kate said on the show.

“It’s kind of hard to get your head around really. But we have still got fears. Still got a long, long way to go. And still hugely grateful for everyone that kept him alive and saved his life thus far.”

