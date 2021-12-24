GMB viewers went wild over Kate Garraway and her festive outfit on Christmas Eve today.

The breakfast presenter graced the Good Morning Britain desk wearing a sparkling number perfect to bring some festive cheer.

Kate Garraway dress on GMB today

Viewers took to social media to applaud Kate‘s festive outfit, declaring it a win.

“Happy Christmas Eve,” said one. “Kate’s dress is absolutely stunning, so beautiful.”

Kate stunned GMB viewers with her outfit today (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, another agreed: “Absolutely love @kategarraway’s dress on GMB this morning. Can’t beat a bit of Christmas sparkle.”

One fan said: “Great dress this morning Kate, well done for making the festive effort.”

Actor Simon Callow joined Kate and co-host Richard Bacon in the studio.

He talked about starring in his new film The Amazing Mr Blunden, a remake of the 1972 movie.

The end of a tough year for Kate

Earlier this week Kate shared an update on husband Derek Draper‘s health.

He was hospitalised in early 2020 and stayed there for more than a year before returning home.

The presenter, 54, said her husband, also 54, was in ‘a terrible state’ and that Christmas would be different for her and children Darcey, 15, and Billy, 12.

Opening up to Woman’s Own magazine, Kate said: “Of course, he’s not going to be putting on his Santa costume going out with Darcey for a father-and-daughter Christmas shop or the same with Billy.

“None of those things are on the horizon at the moment so it’s adjusting to a new normal but also grateful he’s here at all which we didn’t have at all last year and feared would never happen.”

Kate said moving is “exhausting” for Derek (Credit: splashNews.com)

Kate added: “The dream would be to get Derek to Chorley. At the moment, moving him is a big problem: it’s exhausting for him.

“If not, maybe the Drapers could come to us for a big gathering, Covid permitting. And certainly I’ll be seeing the Garraways but my oven is broken so I’m not sure anyone wants to come to me.”

