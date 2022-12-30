Kate Garraway branded ‘inspiration’ as she reveals the ‘most memorable’ moment of 2022 amid Derek’s health woes

Kate Garraway has revealed what her “most memorable” moment of 2022 was in recent news.

Good Morning Britain‘s Instagram account is currently awash with videos of presenters combing over the previous year.

Charlotte Hawkins said her most memorable 2022 experience was the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Susanna Reid, in her video, referenced her well-known interview with then-PM Boris Johnson, saying she was happy GMB finally got an interview with him.

GMB fans are calling Kate Garraway an “inspiration” after a recent Instagram post on the programme’s account (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Garraway news

For Kate, however, her most memorable moment this year had a more personal dimension.

Dressed in a shimmering green gown in her video, Kate stands in front of the studio’s Christmas tree. She goes on to say a hospital-based broadcast stands out to her when she reflects on 2022.

The 55-year-old journalist explains: “My most memorable moment of the year is when Good Morning Britain, the whole show, came live from Whiston Hospital in Liverpool.”

Kate then alluded to her husband Derek Draper‘s health woes.

After he contracted Covid-19 in March 2020 and stayed in hospital for a well over a year, it’s no wonder Kate has a visceral connection to that broadcast.

“The NHS has been a big part of my life for the last few years,” she expanded. “On everyone’s mind this year particularly.

“And to see first-hand what everybody is managing to do with a system under strain… was amazing.”

Kate Garraway has been very open with media sources about her husband’s health issues (Credit: YouTube)

The star then laughed, expressing her gratitude for how smoothly the broadcast went.

“We managed to make it work technically, which is always a challenge too,” she beamed.

GMB fans sing Kate’s praises

Given the tumultuous times that Kate and Derek have experienced in recent years, it’s little wonder GMB’s video warmed fans’ hearts.

“You and your family are truly an inspiration,” one Instagram user commented. “Stay safe.”

Kate’s most recent update about husband Derek Draper isn’t really positive or negative (Credit: Splash News)

Another person echoed this statement, saying: “Kate, you are an inspiration to everyone. Happy new year.”

Another viewer wrote: “Kate, you are amazing. Love to you and your gorgeous family.”

It’s a show of affection Kate probably appreciates. Recent updates about Derek’s condition suggest he isn’t on a steady road to full recovery just yet.

Earlier this month, Kate spoke to Lorraine Kelly on her eponymous daytime show, where she said his recovery had plateaued.

She told Lorraine: “It’s a long onslaught and I can see, you know, he has better days, he has worse days.”

