Kate Garraway was dealt a blow earlier this month amid husband Derek Draper’s on-going illness.

Earlier today (December 23) on Good Morning Britain, Kate detailed “another crisis” that saw her make a dash to hospital.

Kate, 55, was set to attend the recording of Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, which will air on Christmas Eve.

The event took place at Westminster Abbey earlier this month, and Kate was due to attend with her 87-year-old father.

But on Friday’s episode she revealed she had to miss out on the service.

Derek was admitted to hospital again in October (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway details hospital dash

Kate told viewers: “Unfortunately I ended up in the hospital with another crisis.”

However, she didn’t mention husband Derek or go into further detail.

Kate did admit, however, that she was devastated to miss the concert as she had really enjoyed going last year – and her dad was excited for it too.

Derek has suffered badly from the after-effects of the virus, and has spent more than a year in hospital.

So a further family crisis no doubt came as a huge blow to Kate.

Kate Garraway has been caring for Derek throughout his illness (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Garraway on life with husband Derek

Earlier this month, Kate appeared on Lorraine where she discussed what her home life is like now.

She said: “And the thing is, when it’s a long battle like with Derek, there’s no end point and it can be exhausting for the people around me too.

“I know sometimes people say ‘oh she’s talking about that again’ but what I’ve learnt is you only really know what it feels like when you’re in it.”

Kate added: “And now I get contacted by thousands and thousands of people who make me feel less alone.”

Following Derek’s hospital admission when he was diagnosed with sepsis, Kate explained: “Oh, I mean you know, it’s a long onslaught.”

She added: “I can see he has better days, he has worse days. He is thankfully at home now. It’s been a long battle to get him back home again.”

Kate’s Christmas spirit

But despite her struggles this year, Kate is determined to make Christmas special for her family.

Posting on Instagram earlier this week, Kate shared how she had been to get a Christmas tree with her two children.

She captioned it: “So they say it takes a village to raise a child.. But how many does it take to ‘raise’ a Christmas tree.”

Referencing the famous Christmas song, she wrote: “5 exasperated shop workers, 4 helpful neighbours, 3 frazzled parents, 2 over-excited kids & NOT a partridge in a pear, but a #peugeot308sw with a surprisingly large boot.”

Kate continued: “Even my own mother didn’t believe I could get a 6-foot tree in but I knew my Percy Peugeot wouldn’t let me down!!”

Although it wasn’t an easy task, Kate said it was all worth it to see the smiles on her children’s faces.

“Swipe right to see finished result,” Kate added. “So worth it to see the kids so happy – at last ready for #christmas- well ‘ish’.”

She shared a sweet photo of her Children Darcey, 16, and William, 13, standing by the tree.

