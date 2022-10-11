Kate Garraway makes heartbreaking confession about depression amid Derek’s health battle: ‘There’s no end point’

Kate Garraway has made a tough confession about depression as she continues to take care of her husband, Derek Draper.

Derek was hospitalised with Covid in March 2020. He later went into a coma and spent a year in the hospital.

Since he returned home in April 2021, Kate has been caring for Derek alongside a team of carers.

“As much as you don’t begrudge doing it, it’s very hard,” she told her followers in a heartbreaking video posted on Instagram this week.

Kate Garraway has opened up about her personal struggles (Credit: Splashnews)

Kate Garraway husband

“You saw me frustrated, depressed, and emotional, and I’ve been all of those and more in recent weeks and months.”

She also confessed that she doesn’t see things getting any “easier” for her.

She continued: “That’s the thing about caring; you want it to carry on because you want the person surviving and with you. But there isn’t an endpoint, and it doesn’t get any easier.”

Meanwhile, Kate accompanied her video with a caption. She revealed that she felt grateful for her latest documentary, Caring for Derek, being up for an NTA.

Derek Draper latest

“Hello everyone – thank you for voting for our documentary Caring for Derek,” wrote Kate.

The star said she feels “so chuffed” about the NTA nomination.

She added: “We made the film to highlight the challenges and rewards of being a carer. But since then things haven’t got any easier either for Derek and I, nor for the millions of other carers right across the UK.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

She continued: “@carersfirst have done some research & the economic crisis has left many feeling suicidal, hundreds of thousands with mental health issues & more than 93 per cent say they can’t sleep because they are so terrified about the future.

“On #worldmentalhealthday I have been thinking about what so many are going through. If you haven’t seen #caringforderek it is still on the @itv hub.”

Kate then told fans they could vote for the documentary if they “feel moved”.

Kate Garraway has been nominated for another NTA (Credit: Splashnews)

Meanwhile, Derek was hospitalised over the summer after he contracted life-threatening sepsis.

“We called an ambulance, went to A&E and they said he had very severe sepsis, life-threatening sepsis,” Kate said on Good Morning Britain.

“So, it was really dramatic. Brilliant work by the A&E, absolutely extraordinary, because when you’ve got sepsis, the big challenge is to find the source of the infection quickly, and get the right antibiotics and his blood pressure was so low.”

Kate previously opened up about her marriage to Derek, telling Good Housekeeping: “When you nearly lose someone, it certainly brings everything into sharp focus. In many ways, we’re still learning how we are as man and wife, as so much has changed.”

Read more: Kate Garraway’s heartbreaking confession about marriage to husband Derek

Meanwhile, have you been voting for Kate Garraway at this year’s NTAs? You can head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.