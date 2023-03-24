Kate Garraway shares touching update on ‘bedridden’ husband Derek

Kate Garraway has issued a heartwarming update on “bedridden” husband Derek Draper – following his battle with Long Covid.

The 55-year-old telly legend and her hubby of nearly 20 years Derek, have faced heartache in recent years after he was hospitalised in 2020 after catching Covid.

And while he is now back at home with Kate and their kids, Billy and Darcey, Derek requires round-the-clock care for his health issues.

But now Kate, who married Derek in 2005, has updated fans on how he is doing.

Kate has provided an update on Derek’s health (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway shares update on husband

During Friday’s episode (March 24) of Good Morning Britain, Kate and co-host Ben Shephard were at the helm of the ITV show.

The pair welcomed actor Brian Cox onto the programme and spoke to him about his smash hit series Succession.

My husband is largely bedridden, and we have watched everything back from 2018 all over again.

Speaking on the ITV breakfast show, Kate told Brian: “My husband is largely bedridden, and we have watched everything back from 2018 all over again.”

She then quipped: “We don’t want it to end.”

Kate has shared an update on Derek (Credit: ITV)

Kate ‘to fly husband across the world’ for treatment

It comes as Kate is reportedly planning to make a “desperate bid to save Derek’s life” according to Bella magazine.

The TV star is reportedly preparing for stricken Derek to fly across the world to undergo pioneering treatment.

Bella quotes a source as claiming Kate wishes to go ahead with the medical option as she feels it is “her last hope”.

Kate previously revealed that Derek already travelled to Mexico for a clinical trial in 2021, and returned again in 2022.

Bella reports Kate’s husband was offered the “potentially life-changing” treatment after a US doctor saw Kate’s Finding Derek documentary.

He spent 28 days in Mexico for it, which was subsequently portrayed in follow up programme Caring For Derek.

Kate has been open about hers and Derek’s journey (Credit: ITV)

‘She is willing to try anything’

The insider alleged to Bella: “This really is Kate’s desperate bid to try and save Derek’s life and she is willing to try anything.

“She’s been looking into a number of experimental medical options around the world. Particularly in Mexico in an effort to save him from the devastating effects of Covid-19.

“Kate only wants the best for Derek. She wants to try it because she feels as though it’s her last hope.”

A representative for Kate declined to comment on Bella’s article.

Read more: GMB host Kate Garraway shares concern for Ben Shephard after ‘embarrassing’ accident

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.