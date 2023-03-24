GMB host Kate Garraway shares concern for Ben Shephard after ‘embarrassing’ accident

GMB host Kate Garraway expressed concern for co-host Ben Shephard when she noticed a painful looking red mark on his forehead on this morning’s show (Friday March 24).

But Ben revealed an embarrassing run-in with a lamp post caused the mark after he became distracted by an England match.

The 48-year-old TV presenter confessed to his GMB co-host Kate that he’d been watching the England vs Italy Euro qualifier game on catch-up on his phone after an evening out with friends, when he accidentally walked into a lamp post.

“I was engrossed and walked head first into a lamp post,” he revealed. “I literally smashed into the lamp post and my phone went flying and a bus went past with kids going ‘wahey!’”

He admitted the incident had left him feeling mortified.

Ben Shephard accidentally walked into a lamppost while watching the England vs Italy Euro qualifier game (Credit: ITV)

GMB’s Kate Garraway shares concern

“Are you ok?” a worried Kate asked him when he told the story on today’s show. “Did you go a bit dizzy?”

Fortunately he confirmed that he hadn’t suffered any lasting damage, aside from feeling “embarrassed”. Ben said: “I was properly engrossed in this match and thought ‘wait till Kate hears about this.'”

He added that when he arrived home his concerned wife Annie asked him what had happened to his face. He recalled: “I said ‘Harry Kane scored a penalty so I’ve just been celebrating and I head-butted a lamp post!'”

Kate Garraway shared her own embarrassing story on GMB (Credit: ITV)

GMB’s Kate Garraway reveals her own embarrassing moment on GMB

But it seems he’s not the only one to have suffered an embarrassing moment whilst being distracted – Kate confessed that she once arrived at Smooth FM, where she hosts the show, and walked straight in to a spiral staircase.

“It was so painful,” she said. “I literally collapsed on the floor. The security guards all came rushing round and young people from Capital came running over and they were all asking me ‘are you ok?’.

“And I said ‘no, I’m fine.’ I was so embarrassed. I walked up the stairs a little bit and as I disappeared out of sight they all just collapsed into laughter.”

Harry Kane became the UK’s all-time record goalscorer in Thursday’s opening Euro 2024 qualifier.

