GMB today (Wednesday, March 22) saw Susanna Reid celebrate a huge anniversary – two full decades working on television!

However, some viewers weren’t that impressed with the celebrations on today’s show, with some branding them “pompous” and “self-congratulatory”.

Susanna has been on our screens for 20 years now (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid celebrates huge anniversary on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Susanna celebrate a milestone anniversary.

The 52-year-old has now been gracing our screens for 20 years!

Susanna began her career in front of the camera on BBC Breakfast back in 2003, before making the switch to GMB in 2014.

As expected, there was a big celebration on today’s edition of the show.

GMB aired a special thank you to the presenter, with clips from some of her biggest moments on both Breakfast and GMB being shown.

The special video made the legendary presenter a little emotional.

Susanna named her interview with the ex PM as her best moment (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid emotional on GMB today

After the video aired, Susanna thanked her co-stars, past and present.

“Thanks to everybody else who’s been involved on the journey along the way and to all the individuals that have sat next to me because you don’t do this alone in British television so it’s fantastic to have you here,” she said.

“Obviously, it’s very emotional to see Bill [Turnbill] because we’ve lost him and that remains very painful because he taught me everything I know about presenting,” Susanna continued.

“But there are some wonderful characters that I’ve presented with who are fantastic… working alongside Ben [Shepherd] and Charlie [Stayt], and then Piers [Morgan]…,” she then added.

Susanna also claimed that her interview with Boris Johnson in May 2022 as one of her best moments in her presenting career.

The celebrations were slammed (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Good Morning Britain

However, some viewers weren’t happy with the amount of coverage Susanna’s big anniversary was getting.

“Omg get on with the news I don’t give an F about Susanna!!”one viewer fumed.

“Don’t mind us viewers, we are just stroking Susanna’s ego,” another tweeted.

“Is this programme about news or just to stroke Susanna’s ego,” a third GMB viewer wrote.

“#GMB What a pompous, self-congratulatory ride of stinging nettles that was,” another said of the celebrations.

However, some viewers were happy for Susanna.

“Happy 20th anniversary, @GMB Susanna Reid,” one viewer said.

“You’re great at what you do Susanna, you’re simply the best,” another wrote.

Someone else added: “Huge congratulations to you, Susanna for twenty brilliant years of you being you. Asking the questions we all want answers to. That beautiful smile starting everyone’s day off right.”

Read more: Good Morning Britain presenters’ earnings and net worth ‘revealed’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook Page EntertianmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.