Kate Garraway issues sad update on husband Derek: ‘Long road ahead’

Kate Garraway has shared the latest sad update on her husband Derek Draper.

Derek is one of the UK’s longest-suffering Covid patients. Doctors admitted him to the hospital with the virus in March 2020 and he has been battling to return to normality ever since.

Kate regularly shares updates about his condition and makes sure to keep fans in the know.

However, her latest confession sadly isn’t the good news followers may have been hoping for.

During an appearance on Walt Disney Travel Company’s podcast Journey to the Magic, Kate was questioned about what the future holds for Derek.

She revealed that her husband is still bed bound, and is unable to eat without help.

Kate Garraway has shared a tough update on Derek Draper (Credit: Splashnews)

Kate Garraway update on husband Derek

“It is challenging, he’s still very, very damaged,” said the Good Morning Britain star. “He still can’t really move, still can’t really speak, still fed through tubes, and so there’s a long road ahead.”

However, she made sure to insist that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

She said that she has seen improvement in Derek, however, it has sadly been slower than she had hoped.

She explained: “If you compare to last Christmas or the Christmas before, when he was still in hospital then you can see improvement.

“It’s just, you just want it to be quicker and faster, of course, like everybody would. But it’s a challenging one – he spent most of last year in the hospital as well for various different things, so it was lovely to have him home.”

Kate has been by Derek’s side since he first fell ill (Credit: Splashnews)

Derek Draper news

Earlier this month, Kate called her family’s situation “unbearable”.

She told The Sun in a heartbreaking admission: “It is unbearable, and it makes me emotional even talking about it. But it also makes me fall in love with him all over again because of that spirit, that determination to keep going.

“Derek is trapped, but he fights on. We cling on to the good days.”

He still can’t really move, still can’t really speak, still fed through tubes, and so there’s a long road ahead.

Derek was hospitalised with Covid-19 in March 2020. He returned home in April 2021 and now receives round-the-clock care.

Derek has also flown to Mexico twice for potentially life-saving treatment for his condition.

Speaking to The Sun recently, Kate also said: “Sometimes he lies there, unable to move, with tears rolling down his face and it is heartbreaking. But if it’s hard for us, I cannot imagine how hard it must be for him.”

Read more: GMB host Kate Garraway called out of her behaviour

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.