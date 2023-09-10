Kate Garraway reveals terrifying health ordeal with husband Derek: ‘He went blue’

Kate Garraway has shared a terrifying health ordeal with her husband Derek, revealing he ‘choked and turned blue’.

The 56-year-old presenter and Derek, 56 have suffered tremendously over the past few years. In March 2020, he contracted Covid-19 and spent 13 months in the hospital shortly after.

He now receives round-the-clock care and is only able to speak a few words and can’t even breathe in oxygen nor breathe out carbon dioxide efficiently, “which is slightly poisoning his body all the time”, Kate explained in a new interview.

Kate Garraway talks about her husband Derek’s scary health ordeal (Credit: This Morning)

Kate Garraway husband

The Good Morning Britain host has been open and honest about Derek’s road to recovery and has now shared that Derek needs to go to rehab to breathe properly again.

It happened again just last weekend. For absolutely no reason he just went blue.

Speaking about a scary health ordeal relating to her husband’s illness, Kate explained to The Times that Derek has a “weird choking” condition that’s leaving doctors stumped.

“It happened again just last weekend. For absolutely no reason he just went blue,” she said.

While some of Derek’s carers were there at the time to help him breathe again, it was Kate and her 14-year-old son Billy who witnessed the incident.

Kate Garraway says her husband ‘choked and turned blue’ (Credit: This Morning)

Derek Draper news

She spoke of how Derek eventually “sort of vomited” as the relieved carers knew they’d just had a “really near miss”.

During the interview, Kate also spoke about how she’s feeling like she’s “failing on every front”. She said: “I worry that I’m failing on every front, at everything. But I’ve got to keep going and fight on for Derek.”

In July, Derek was rushed to hospital after Kate’s “extraordinary” recognition at Windsor Castle, where she was awarded an MBE.

Sharing a few photos, Kate penned: “Well what a week, that started with Derek in hospital and ended with Derek in hospital, but with this extraordinary day in the middle. I am so incredibly moved and humbled by the whole experience.”

Kate went on to say it was “so humbling to meet all the others” there to receive their honours, whom she branded “much more deserving” than herself.

