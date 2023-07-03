Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek ‘back in hospital’ days after MBE appearance as she admits ‘daily struggles go on’

Kate Garraway has revealed her husband Derek Draper has been back in hospital after his appearance at her MBE ceremony.

Last week, the Good Morning Britain presenter was awarded an MBE by Prince William for her services to broadcasting, journalism, and charity. Derek was present and Kate admitted he was in tears watching her receive the award.

Kate, 56, reflected on Derek’s attendance in an Instagram post on Sunday. She said last week “started with Derek in hospital and ended with Derek in hospital”.

Taking to Instagram to share photos of herself and Derek at the MBE ceremony alongside the Prince of Wales, the star wrote: “Well what a week, that started with Derek in hospital and ended with Derek in hospital, but with this extraordinary day in the middle.

“I am so incredibly moved and humbled by the whole experience. So many of you have sent so many lovely messages, including the lady who stopped her car a few minutes ago outside our house to say ‘I know what you’re going through, and I know how much that moment meant and I am a nurse.’

“It was so wonderful to see Derek’s determination to be there.”

Kate continued: “So kind of the Prince of Wales to make it special for him & to recognise the work of Jake our incredible carer, who represents all those who make Derek’s daily life possible, and of course my long-suffering, mum and dad!

Well what a week, that started with Derek in hospital and ended with Derek in hospital.

“It was also so humbling to meet all the others, much more deserving than myself, who were there to receive their honours. The Prince of Wales managed to make every single one of them feel as special as they are.

“Tomorrow Derek is back in hospital and of course the daily struggles go on – but the fact that he was able to be part of Wednesday is to be treasured & can’t thank everyone in the @NHS and all around him who love him for making it possible.”

Concluding her message, Kate said: “I have so many thanks to give but I must make sure I thank @lisaredmanltd for the loan of my ‘fit for a king dress’ & @missbsmillinery for its matching hat.!! Love to you all and happy Sunday.”

Fans supported Kate and Derek in the comments. One person said: “Congratulations Kate, the whole nation loved this moment – a happy time. Sending love and strength to you all.”

Another wrote: “Congratulations Kate, it’s such a well deserved recognition! It’s so wonderful to see the smile and pride on your beloved Derek’s face.”

Meanwhile, last week, Kate revealed Derek ‘burst into tears’ during her MBE ceremony. She explained on GMB: “Derek burst into tears and the lovely thing was, Prince William said ‘how’s Derek?’ and I said ‘well he’s here’ so then we turned around and saw and Derek was very tearful.

“[William] said he wanted to go over but he’s not allowed to leave the rug. There’s a very fancy red and gold carpet that he stands on. It was very emotional.”

