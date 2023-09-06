Kate Garraway shares new update on husband Derek’s health: ‘We keep ploughing on’

TV favourite Kate Garraway has shared a fresh update on husband Derek Draper, admitting they are “ploughing on”.

The 56-year-old presenter and Derek, 56 have faced heartache in the past few years. In March 2020, he contracted Covid and spent 13 months in hospital. Fast forward to now, and Derek is back at home with wife Kate and their two children, Billy and Darcey.

However, Derek requires round-the-clock care for his ongoing health issues – something Kate has been open about during the ordeal. And this week, Kate shared an update on Derek’s health, while at the National Television Awards on Tuesday (September 5).

Kate is caring for Derek (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway issues update on husband

Kate was one of many celebs in attendance at the glitzy awards ceremony, hosted by Joel Dommett. While there, Kate spoke to The Sun, where she gave an update on Derek.

“He’s doing alright. There’s been no dramatic progress I’m afraid but we keep ploughing on,” she said. Kate went on: “Derek and the kids are all watching at home but we’ve got it on record too to watch together. I’m just glad I didn’t fall over.”

Kate issued an update on Derek at the NTAs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway and husband Derek

Good Morning Britain star Kate previously spoke about Derek’s “challenging” condition during an appearance on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast – Journey To Magic – in March 2023.

During the chat, Kate revealed that Derek was “very damaged” – but was making progress. She also said Derek’s health battle was “challenging” on their two children. The star also revealed at the time the last thing she did with Derek before he got really ill. Before Derek got Covid, the family went to Disneyland.

The last thing Kate and Derek did together

“We went to Disneyland Paris, and I remember as we headed back to get on the train under the tunnel we went into a pharmacy to get some paracetamol or something and everywhere in French it said ‘no masks all sold out’,” she said.

“I remember Derek and I saying to each other, ‘God they’re taking it really seriously over here’ and then we came back and it was literally about two or three weeks later Derek got sick and so it was the last thing we did together,” she then added.

