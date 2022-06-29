Kate Garraway’s husband, Derek Draper has had to learn how to be a father to his children again, the GMB star has heartbreakingly revealed.

Derek, who is suffering from the devastating effects of Covid, has been recovering at home for the past year, after spending a year in the hospital.

Derek and Kate before Covid (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Back in March 2020, Kate‘s husband, Derek, fell ill with Covid.

He was hospitalised and ended up in a coma. He then spent a whole year in hospital, with Covid having seriously incapacitated him.

In April 2021, Derek was discharged from hospital to continue his recovery at home. He now requires around-the-clock care.

Derek’s recovery has been the subject of two documentaries, and Kate has been very open about the struggles they’ve been through.

The 55-year-old opened up about Derek’s struggles, as well as his relationship with his kids, in a new interview with Good Housekeeping.

Derek is now recovering at home (Credit: ITV)

During the new interview, Kate spoke about the impact Derek’s health battle has had on their relationship.

“When you nearly lose someone, it certainly brings everything into sharp focus,” she said.

She then went on to speak about Derek’s relationship with their children – Darcey and Billy.

“It’s the same for the children – they’re having to relearn the experience of being with their dad. And, of course, the biggest learning is for poor Derek,” she said.

Kate said she feels lonely (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this year, Kate made a heartbreaking confession about being with Derek now he is in the state he is.

Speaking to You magazine, she said: “It’s very lonely in a very crowded space.”

She continued, saying: “It’s hard to admit that, but it’s true. Actually, loneliness isn’t the right word.

“There’s a missing of somebody at the same time as being very present with them like you’re missing the person who is there.”

