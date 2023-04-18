Derek Draper makes rare outing with wife Kate Garraway as they attend Elton John’s concert

Kate Garraway and husband Derek Draper have made a rare outing together to watch Elton John in concert.

Along with their two children, the couple made their way to London’s O2 arena for the packed gig. It’s the first big event Derek has been to in a long while and Elton even dedicated song Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me to the couple.

According to The Sun, Elton reportedly told the crowd: “They’re inspiring. They’ve never given up and I’m so thrilled they’re here, I can’t believe they are here.”

What happened to Derek?

Derek, a former political advisor, is thought to be the UK’s worst-affected Covid-19 survivor. He suffered significant organ damage after first contracting coronavirus in 2020 and was hospitalised for over a year.

While there doctors put him in a medically induced coma and he was kept on a ventilator in a fight for survival. Kate’s husband, 55, was allowed home in 2021 and now needs round-the-clock care.

Kate has spoken openly about her husband’s road to recovery, saying: “There are some days when he literally cannot do anything and it’s like the computer is switched off. He cannot move and he’s in so much pain as we are manipulating him, trying to get him more mobile so that he doesn’t regress.”

Kate on Derek: “He fights on”

Despite all of the hardships, Good Morning Britain host Kate remains in awe of Derek’s determination. She told The Sun: “It also makes me fall in love with him all over again because of that spirit, that determination to keep going. Derek is trapped, but he fights on. We cling on to the good days.”

No doubt the couple’s trip to see Elton perform was one of those good days. In fact, Derek has also been seen getting “bursts of fresh air” lately too.

Kate was first contacted by Elton when Derek was in hospital. At the time, she had been playing Derek some of Sir Elton’s hits while he was very unwell.

She told GMB: “Elton John contacted me. It was so strange. We do have a mutual friend, which I didn’t know about. And because of all the work he does with the Aids Foundation, he was like, ‘What can I do to help? I know a bit about antiviral stuff. And I’m on board. I’ll try to help.'”

She added: “He’s incredible.”

