Kate Garraway’s ‘hope’ for husband Derek as he takes rare trip amid illness

Kate Garraway and friends of her stricken husband Derek Draper are reportedly pinning hopes on ‘short trips’ aiding his recovery.

Derek, 55, stayed in hospital for a year after contracting COVID in March 2020. He sustained serious organ damage due to the virus and endured a medically-induced coma. Derek now receives constant care.

But amid new photos showing him in a wheelchair, medics believe “bursts of fresh air” will prove beneficial to help him get better.

Kate Garraway reportedly hopes husband Derek can ‘build on’ trips outside the house (Credit: ITV.com0

Kate Garraway husband health update

Images published by the Mirror show former political advisor Derek being pushed by his carer.

The father-of-two is wrapped up in a coat and gloves in the pics taken in London.

Furthermore, according to a family friend, Derek will reportedly travel for a slew of appointments with doctors in the near future.

The source told the tabloid: “Over the last couple of weeks Derek’s been going in and out of hospital for a number of ongoing appointments and tests. A number of referrals he has been waiting for since his first release from hospital in April 2021 have come through.

Medical teams are now very keen he gets short bursts of fresh air.

“Even though he can only sit for very short periods of time, the medical teams are now very keen he gets short bursts of fresh air with his nurse to aid his recovery.

“Derek’s friends and Kate are really hoping he can build on this.”

ED! has contacted a representative for Kate Garraway for comment.

Kate Garraway assists her husband Derek Draper (Credit: GMB YouTube)

Additionally, recent reports claimed that Derek may fly across the world to undergo pioneering treatment.

Bella magazine claimed last week he was offered further medical options in Mexico which Kate reportedly feels is “her last hope”.

Derek previously travelled there for a clinical trial in 2021, and returned again in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

He was offered the “potentially life-changing” medical care after a US doctor saw Kate’s Finding Derek documentary.

Derek subsequently spent 28 days at a facility.

An insider said: “This really is Kate’s desperate bid to try and save Derek’s life. She is willing to try anything.”

ED! previously contacted reps for Kate on this.

