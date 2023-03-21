Kate Garraway to make ‘desperate bid to save husband Derek’s life’ amid claims it’s her ‘last hope’

Kate Garraway is reportedly planning to make a “desperate bid to save husband Derek Draper’s life”, according to Bella magazine.

Good Morning Britain host Kate, 55, is reportedly preparing for stricken Derek to fly across the world to undergo pioneering treatment.

Former political advisor Derek, also 55, was hospitalised for a year after contracting Covid-19 in March 2020. He now receives constant care.

Kate Garraway ‘plans for husband Derek’

Bella quotes a source as claiming Kate wishes to go ahead with the medical option as she feels it is “her last hope”.

Kate previously revealed that Derek already travelled to Mexico for a clinical trial in 2021, and returned again in 2022.

Bella reports Kate’s husband, with whom she shares two children, was offered the “potentially life-changing” treatment after a US doctor saw Kate’s Finding Derek documentary.

He spent 28 days in Mexico for it, which was subsequently portrayed in follow up programme Caring For Derek.

‘She is willing to try anything’

The insider alleged to Bella: “This really is Kate’s desperate bid to try and save Derek’s life and she is willing to try anything.

“She’s been looking into a number of experimental medical options around the world and particularly in Mexico in an effort to save him from the devastating effects of Covid-19.

Kate only wants the best for Derek.

“Kate only wants the best for Derek. She wants to try it because she feels as though it’s her last hope.”

‘Test case’

Back in February 2022, Kate reflected on Derek‘s previous experience: “We can’t give up on him. This doctor dealt with people, not as severe as Derek, but in the area. The doctor offered us the chance to be a test case.”

She added at the time: “When he first came back the fatigue was overwhelming. They said that was a good thing.

“We’re starting to see little by little improvements. I really hope it can build.”

A representative for Kate Garraway declined to comment on Bella’s article.

