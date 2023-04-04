Kate Garraway looking sad with Derek Draper
Kate Garraway and Derek Draper take ‘big step’ three years on from his Covid diagnosis

Derek requires round-the-care clock

By Joey Crutchley

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper have reportedly taken a “big step” three years on from his Covid diagnosis.

The 55-year-old telly legend and 55-year-old Derek have faced heartache in recent years after he was hospitalised in 2020.

Derek stayed in hospital for a year after contracting Covid. He sustained serious organ damage due to the virus and endured a medically-induced coma.

And while he is now back at home with Kate and their kids, Billy and Darcey, Derek requires round-the-clock care for his health issues.

And over the weekend, the couple, who have been married for 18 years, have been spotted out on a trip to the pub on Sunday (April 2).

Kate Garraway looking sad on GMB
Kate Garraway has been open about Derek’s ongoing recovery (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway and Derek head out for Sunday Lunch

In pictures obtained from The Sun, Derek, was seen in a wheelchair. He appeared in good spirits as he donned a waterproof jacket and trainers for his outing.

Meanwhile, mum-of-two Kate, who shares daughter Darcey and son William with Derek, was spotted wearing a khaki brown puffer coat as she helped push him around in his wheelchair.

A source told the publication: “It was a lovely day out for them. Something others may take for granted, a simple trip to the pub, was a big step for them and they really enjoyed it.”

Kate Garraway looking up at husband Derek, in his wheelchair
Kate has cared for Derek since his hospitalisation (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway and Derek ‘to head to Mexico for pioneering treatment?

It comes after Kate is reportedly planning a trip across the world for groundbreaking treatment in a “final hope” to help her husband.

Bella magazine claimed last month he was offered further medical options in Mexico.

Derek previously travelled there for a clinical trial in 2021, and returned again in 2022.

He spent 28 days in Mexico for it, which was subsequently portrayed in follow-up programme Caring For Derek.

‘Kate only wants the best for her husband’

A source said: “This really is Kate’s desperate bid to try and save Derek’s life and she is willing to try anything.

“She’s been looking into a number of experimental medical options around the world. And particularly in Mexico in an effort to save him from the devastating effects of Covid-19.

“Kate only wants the best for Derek. She wants to try it because she feels as though it’s her last hope.”

Read more: GMB host Kate Garraway shares concern for Ben Shephard after ‘embarrassing’ accident

YouTube video player

