Kate Ferdinand has shared a Valentine’s Day post on Instagram showing what her family got up to this morning.

The new mum, 29, showed husband Rio and baby Cree chilling out and all dressed in red especially for the day.

Furthermore, Kate revealed that the family were tucking into sweets during their lazy, loved-up Sunday morning and that painting her nails had made her “feel like a new woman”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Ferdinand (@xkateferdinand)

What did Kate share on Instagram?

Kate took to Instagram to share the family snaps, and showed the clan in a seriously relaxed mood.

The Valentine’s Day theme was evident in the images, with Kate, Rio and Cree dressed in red and chomping on red-coloured sweets.

She captioned the selection of pics – which included Rio dressed in cute red jim-jams – “Happy Valentine’s to you all.

Read more: Kate Ferdinand shares heartbreaking note from step-kids as she admits lockdown struggles

“We are having a fun family morning in our matching PJs chilling eating sweets. Hope you all have a lovely day.”

Kate also revealed that a quick lick of red nail polish had transformed her mood.

“P.S. I painted my nails red and I’m feeling like a new woman,” she said.

Kate and Rio enjoyed a chilled Valentine’s Day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did her fans react?

It wasn’t long until many of her 1.4million followers left love hearts and left their own Valentine’s message to Kate and the family.

One wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day you amazing lady.”

Another said: “Happy Valentine’s Day to you both.”

I can’t get over the fact you’ve got Rio in those PJs.

A third fan joked: “I can’t get over the fact you’ve got Rio in those PJs. Happy Valentines Day you guys.”

Finally, one fan understood exactly what a quick application of nail polish can do.

They said: “I painted my nails red too! Amazing what some nail polish can do. Happy Valentines.”

Kate has opened up about her anxiety (Credit: BBC)

What did Kate say about giving birth?

Kate’s chilled mood contrasted with the stress and anxiety she has felt since giving birth to Cree in late December 2020.

Following an emergency C-section, she was left badly bruised and unable to hold her baby or change his nappies.

She admitted she’s not ready for another child.

“If you ask me right now, I would say never ever again,” she said in an interview with the Daily Mail.

Read more: Rio Ferdinand delights fans with photo of newborn son Cree

“Our house is very hectic as it is. We have four kids and two dogs, it’s a madhouse.

“The thought of having another one makes me slightly anxious.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.