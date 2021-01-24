Rio Ferdinand has shared a cute photo of his newborn son Cree after becoming a dad again.

The former footballer welcomed Cree with his wife Kate Ferdinand just before Christmas last year.

Rio shared a snap to Instagram recently showing himself holding his baby boy as they lounged at home.

What did Rio Ferdinand say about his son?

Rio wrote alongside the image: “Father & Son matching up day!! 1st of many.”

Kate Ferdinand baby: Star reveals details of 'traumatic' birth in new photo with son

The sweet photo thrilled Rio’s fans, who gushed over the daddy and son moment.

One person said: “Absolutely gorgeous picture.”

Kate and Rio Ferdinand welcomed their son last month (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Another gushed: “Aww such a lovely photo.”

One commented: “Ace. Nothing better.”

Last month, Kate and Rio announced the arrival of their first child together.

Father & Son matching up day!! 1st of many.

Days after Christmas, former TOWIE star Kate opened up about her “traumatic” birth.

Alongside a photo of herself showing her postpartum body as she held Cree, Kate said: “We are so obsessed with our little angel Cree. I just seem to stare at him for hours on end.

“Seeing the kids and him is literally what dreams are made of, feeling completely overwhelmed.”

She added: “After having an emergency c section, and a bit of a traumatic birth I’ve been completely wiped out.

“The happiness has been overwhelming but so have the tears and emotions.

“It’s a whirlwind I just wasn’t expecting … but at the same time the most perfect whirlwind.”

Meanwhile, days earlier, the star and Rio revealed Cree had arrived by sharing a family photo of the newborn alongside Rio and his children – Lorenz, Tate and Tia.

Kate opened up about her “traumatic” birth (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate gushed: “My whole heart. Cree Ferdinand… our angel boy we all love you so much.”

Kate Ferdinand shares heartbreaking note from step-kids as she admits lockdown struggles

Rio added: “Cree Ferdinand is home and ready for Christmas! 1 more sleep.”

