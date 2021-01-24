Rio Ferdinand has shared a cute photo of his newborn son Cree after becoming a dad again.
The former footballer welcomed Cree with his wife Kate Ferdinand just before Christmas last year.
Rio shared a snap to Instagram recently showing himself holding his baby boy as they lounged at home.
What did Rio Ferdinand say about his son?
Rio wrote alongside the image: “Father & Son matching up day!! 1st of many.”
The sweet photo thrilled Rio’s fans, who gushed over the daddy and son moment.
One person said: “Absolutely gorgeous picture.”
Another gushed: “Aww such a lovely photo.”
One commented: “Ace. Nothing better.”
Last month, Kate and Rio announced the arrival of their first child together.
Days after Christmas, former TOWIE star Kate opened up about her “traumatic” birth.
Alongside a photo of herself showing her postpartum body as she held Cree, Kate said: “We are so obsessed with our little angel Cree. I just seem to stare at him for hours on end.
“Seeing the kids and him is literally what dreams are made of, feeling completely overwhelmed.”
She added: “After having an emergency c section, and a bit of a traumatic birth I’ve been completely wiped out.
“The happiness has been overwhelming but so have the tears and emotions.
“It’s a whirlwind I just wasn’t expecting … but at the same time the most perfect whirlwind.”
Meanwhile, days earlier, the star and Rio revealed Cree had arrived by sharing a family photo of the newborn alongside Rio and his children – Lorenz, Tate and Tia.
Kate gushed: “My whole heart. Cree Ferdinand… our angel boy we all love you so much.”
Rio added: “Cree Ferdinand is home and ready for Christmas! 1 more sleep.”
