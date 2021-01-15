Kate Ferdinand has revealed husband Rio and step-kids Lorenz, Tate and Tia sent her a sweet note as she sat crying in her bedroom.

New mum Kate, 29, opened up about the message from her family on Instagram.

In the post, Kate said she has been struggling during lockdown with baby Cree and that being a new mum in the middle of a pandemic had “got me”.

Kate admitted her post-birth struggles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Traumatic birth for Kate and baby Cree

Kate gave birth to her first child with Rio in late December 2020, and told fans that she had experienced a “traumatic birth“.

“After having an emergency C-section and a bit of a traumatic birth I’ve been completely wiped out,” she said in a previous Instagram post.

“The happiness has been overwhelming but so have the tears and emotions.”

And, in her new update, she described how lockdown has also been playing havoc with her routine and emotional wellbeing.

Thank goodness for her step-kids.

What did Kate Ferdinand say about her step-kids?

She shared an image of a scrap of paper with the words “Pls stop crying, I love u” written on it.

Kate captioned the image: “Just when I thought the screaming baby would drown out the sound of my tears, I get this through the door. As if I wasn’t emotional enough.

“To new mums, mums, stepmums and anyone who is struggling in lockdown, I feel you!

A mix of the new baby, lockdown, kids at home and lack of sleep have well and truly got me.

“Sometimes we just need to sneak in our room and have a little cry… even then, because of lockdown, we may have lots of little ears.

“I feel like I’m a robot going through the same routine daily, feed baby, wind baby, wait for him to wake and repeat.”

Kate gave thanks to Rio and her family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did she say?

She went on to say that she’s thankful for her life and her family.

But she also admitted: “I’m too often left feeling low, like I can’t escape.

“I’m not sure if this is the after-effects of an emergency C-section or the stress of another lockdown – maybe it’s even a mix of both.

She went on to say that her “emotions and anxiety are at an all-time high”.

“Everything passes, and I know too this soon shall pass, I’m just in it right now.”

Fearne Cotton was among those who praised Kate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Kate’s followers react?

Fellow celeb mum Fearne Cotton praised Kate for her honesty.

“A powerful, important message Kate,” she said.

“None of us should be breezing through this. It’s a big daily challenge.

“Thank you for sharing. So much love to you.”

