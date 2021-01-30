Kate Ferdinand has admitted feeling uncertain about having another baby with husband Rio, saying the thought makes her “anxious”.

The former TOWIE star, 29, had a traumatic time giving birth to her son Cree – her first child with football legend Rio, 42.

Following an emergency C-section, she was left badly bruised and unable to hold her baby or change his nappies.

And Kate, who is stepmum to Rio’s three kids from his first marriage, said the experience has left her feeling ten years older.

When did Kate Ferdinand have her baby?

Kate and Rio announced the arrival of baby Cree on Christmas Eve.

In a new interview with the Mail Online, she suggested that having another child was certainly not on her list of priorities.

She said: “If you ask me right now, I would say never ever again. Our house is very hectic as it is. We have four kids and two dogs, it’s a madhouse.

“The thought of having another one makes me slightly anxious.”

Kate did admit, though, that she could change her mind in the future.

What did Kate Ferdinand say about giving birth?

She said: “I’m only 29 but I feel 39 at the moment! But you never know, I might feel different in a few years.”

Just after Christmas, Kate spoke openly about the early days of motherhood and how it’s left her feeling.

Captioning an Instagram photo of her holding Cree, she wrote: “I wanted to share this with you. This is me… and let me add this is a much better version of me than the last 10 days.

“After having an emergency c section, and a bit of a traumatic birth, I’ve been completely wiped out.

Kate and Rio tied the knot in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The happiness has been overwhelming but so have the tears and emotions.

“I’ve felt like I can’t do what I’m meant to be doing with Cree as I haven’t been able to change or feed him consistently, which has had me feeling all types of guilt, for Cree, Rio & that I can’t be doing what I normally do for the kids.

“It’s a whirlwind I just wasn’t expecting… but at the same time the most perfect whirlwind.”

