Kate Ferdinand hits back as she’s criticised for calling husband Rio’s children her ‘family’

Kate Ferdinand has slammed a troll after they attacked her for calling Rio’s three children her “family”.

The former TOWIE star, who is expecting her first child with the footballer, labelled the user “narrow-minded” after they slated her on Instagram.

Rio sadly lost his first wife Rebecca Ellison to cancer back in 2015, leaving behind their three children, Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and Tia, nine.

What did Kate Ferdinand post?

Taking to social media yesterday (November 4), Kate shared a throwback snap of herself swimming in the sea.

She captioned it: “One of my favourite days of this year, out at sea with the family …. no worries, happy & stress free.”

However, one troll clearly took offence to the innocent post.

Hitting back at the star, they wrote: “Ooof. Rebeccas family. I’m all for stepmoms etc. And you’ve stepped into a massive hole. But those kids are Rebeccas. And they’ll not thank you for saying otherwise xx apart from that you are a lovely lovely girl. But, those wedding letters to “your” kids was terrible. Imagine if you were her looking down, or her mum n dad… not cool.”

Kate Ferdinand hit back at a troll (Credit: ITV)

Kate fires back at a troll

The comment didn’t go unnoticed by the star, who was quick to defend her family.

Kate, 29, replied: “Wow. Very very narrow minded. Rebecca is there mum & forever will be – a mother can never be replaced. But let me clarify WE ARE family, families aren’t just about blood, but who is there for us and loves us unconditionally.”

She added: “Please think before you speak, are all foster & adopted children family less?! Of course not. Family is about love and choosing to be there for one another.

“We are family by CHOICE it’s so sad you don’t understand, let’s hope you never have to go through such heartache to get it.”

Kate has taken on Rio’s three children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate was praised by her followers for taking on the troll.

One said: “You shouldn’t have to explain this, but you have done it perfectly. Well said.”

Another wrote: “Well said, keep doing what you are doing Kate. Children need to be loved, especially those that have gone through such heartache. You are doing a great job.”

A third added: “Well said girl. Family is simply love not blood ! You’ve all got it happiness always.”

The reality star is expecting her first child with Rio (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Kate said about being a step-mum?

Kate has always been open about the challenges of becoming a step mum to the grieving children, and how she could never replace their mother.

The star, who quit TOWIE to put family life first, has admitted she had therapy to help her through the difficult time.

She previously told the Daily Star: “I’ve had therapy… I’m all about understanding myself and the situation that I’ve come into.”

She added: “It’s hard to explain, but I have to be good to be able to look after everyone else. I love being in a family, I love being a mother figure, but it’s nice to have time for yourself.”

