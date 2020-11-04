Gemma Collins says she feels ‘mischievous’ as she stuns fans with long hair

Gemma Collins has left fans stunned after showing off her new longer locks with the help of hair extensions.

The reality star and businesswoman, 39, took to Instagram today to flaunt her blonde mane while teasing an exciting project.

She shared a snap of herself to her profile as she covered her face with her hair.

Gemma Collins shows off her winter hair

Captioning the shot, Gemma wrote: “I’ve got the MISCHIEF in me today. Filming something very exciting ….. thank you @beauty_worksonline for my fabulous winter hair!!!

“Can’t wait to swish it about woo hoo. Also wear leopard print and put your lipstick on and STAY FABULOUS.”

Over on her Instagram Story, the GC filmed herself as she took part in a secret photoshoot.

But it was her new “winter hair” that really got fans talking.

Gemma Collins showed off her long hair (Credit: SplashNews)

Taking to the comments section, one gushed: “Your hair looks wonderful!!”

Another wrote: “Yes Gemma! Leopard print all the way!”

A third added: “Hair looks great!”

A fourth said: “So beautiful, I love the hair colour.”

Gemma looked glamorous as ever (Credit: SplashNews)

How much does Gemma earn?

Last month, it was reported Gemma bagged herself “£5,000” a week during lockdown.

It’s believed the star earned her bumper wages despite “working less”.

According to The GC’s official accounts, Gemma Collins Ltd is now worth £253,000 and “she has £226,585” in the bank.

The Sun also reported that she paid herself “£98,000” in dividends.

It comes after the TOWIE star and ex-boyfriend James ‘Arg’ Argent were reportedly seen on a “flirty” dinner date last week.

The former couple – who split three months ago – were spotted out and about in London and apparently looked cosy together.

Initially, Gemma entered a restaurant with her nephew but then soon joined James at his table.

The self-confessed diva put an end to their relationship in July after Arg allegedly sent her “vile” messages.

