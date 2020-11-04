Ayda Field fans say her daughter Coco is growing up so fast in adorable video

Ayda Field fans have said her daughter Coco is growing up so fast as she shared a video of the toddler.

The Loose Women star, 41, posted the clip to her Instagram showing Coco, whose full name is Colette, playing with her toys.

In the footage, Ayda asks Coco if she’s “going to do a performance” before the tot drops her toy guitar.

Ayda says: “Did you take your shoes off Coco because they were hard to walk in?” as a pair of pink princess shoes were on the floor.

Coco replies: “Yeah.”

Ayda asks: “What are you doing?” as the little girl grabs her guitar.

The mum-of-four says: “Are you going to do a performance? Will you sing us a song?”

Ayda captioned the video: “@robbiewilliams following in daddy’s footsteps… literally and figuratively.”

Ayda Field and Robbie Williams have four children (Credit: Jeff Moore / SplashNews.com)

What did Ayda Field fans say about her daughter?

Fans couldn’t believe how quickly Coco, two, has grown up.

One person commented: “She’s getting so big! Gorgeous girl with great parents.”

Another wrote: “Wow she’s growing fast… beautiful.”

One gushed: “She’s grown so big!”

Ayda and Robbie welcomed Coco in 2019 via surrogate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ayda has her daughter Coco with her husband Robbie Williams.

The couple also have daughter Theodora, eight, son Charlie, six, and baby son Beau, who was born in February this year.

Earlier this year, Ayda and Robbie announced the secret birth of their fourth child via surrogate.

The couple shared the lovely news on Instagram, sharing a statement and an adorable picture of all four kids.

Ayda wrote: “Spot the difference… On this Valentine’s Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way…

Ayda’s fans said Coco is growing up so fast (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams. As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate.

“We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family.”

Ayda and Robbie previously confirmed they welcomed daughter Coco via surrogate too.

