Kate Ferdinand has bravely admitted she “doesn’t love her body” after welcoming baby son Cree.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star took to Instagram yesterday (March 4), as she opened up to followers on her post-baby body.

Alongside the honest post, Kate shared a snap of herself and Cree while posing in underwear – over two months after giving birth.

Kate Ferdinand discusses her post-baby body

Kate, 29, welcomed her first child with husband Rio back in December.

However, she admitted it hasn’t been easy to accept her changing figure.

The star shared: “Ahhh… nerves kicking in again, but here goes. Let’s talk post pregnancy body.

I love that my body produced our baby BUT quite frankly, I don’t love my post baby body

“I’ve really held off on uploading any pictures with my body in because last time I did, for some reason, I felt all types of nerves and ended up deleting it … hormones, or the pressure of Instagram to look a certain way? Who knows, but either way, I’ve finally plucked up the courage. Here I am.”

In addition, she continued: “I’m finally starting to slowly feel more like ‘me’ again, but it hasn’t been plain sailing.

“I was seeing lots of ladies, and I salute you, saying they love and embrace their post pregnancy body; I wish I felt like that but in all honesty. Love that my body produced our baby BUT quite frankly, I don’t love my post baby body. I miss feeling fit & strong!”

Kate Ferdinand opened up on her post-baby body (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Bouncing back’ isn’t realistic

Furthermore, Kate discussed the pressure of “bouncing back” to her usual fitness regime.

The new mum added: “As women, our bodies go through so much & I feel like there is so much pressure to ‘bounce back’ when it’s just not realistic, especially with a newborn.

“I mean how tough is it to find the energy to exercise?

“Some days I am like a machine working out, walking, eating healthy and feeling on top of the world and other days (like yesterday) I haven’t found time for the exercise and I’m caught tucking my head in the sweet cupboard looking for some sugar in the hope it will keep me awake.”

Thankfully, Kate has been able to share her struggles on parenting app Peanut.

Rio and Kate welcomed their son in December (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Plenty of fans rushed to praise Kate’s honesty, with one writing: “You look amazing, you have nothing to worry about.”

In addition, a second said: “You look amazing Kate. It’s so nice to see celebrities like normal mums and being honest about their struggles. Good on you.”

A third added: “You look pretty perfect to me. Just be you and just do you. There’s no pressure to be anything but yourself.”

Kate slams claim she loves son more than step-kids

Meanwhile, last month, Kate hit back at an “offensive” claim she loves her baby son more than husband Rio’s three children.

While Cree is Kate’s first child, she is also a devoted step-mum to Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and Tia, nine.

Addressing the comment, she said: “We worked so hard as a family to get to where we are now. I take huge offence if anyone even suggests I would love Cree more than them.”

