Kate Ferdinand has hit back at an “offensive” claim she loves her baby son more than husband Rio’s three children.

The 29-year-old reality star has been open about her struggles since welcoming son Cree in December.

And, during a Q+A last night (February 24), Kate addressed a number of important matters.

Kate Ferdinand baby: What did the star say?

Over on Instagram, the first involved her three step-children.

While Cree is Kate’s first child, she is also a devoted step-mum to Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and Tia, nine.

Rio welcomed his first three children with late wife Rebecca Ellison.

I take huge offence if anyone even suggests I would love Cree more than them

Commenting on their family set up, one follower asked: “Do you love your own child a lot more than step-children? I fear this will happen to me.”

Kate told the fan: “People ask me this a lot, and I can only speak for myself as everyone is different…

“I love all four children equally and I will never see any difference between my biological and non biological children.”

Furthermore, she shared: “Lorenz, Tate, and Tia taught me what it feels like to love a child way before I had Cree.

“We worked so hard as a family to get to where we are now. I take huge offence if anyone even suggests I would love Cree more than them.

“We have been through A LOT as a family, and that I believe has cemented my love for them so deep that the fact we are not blood is not important.”

How did Kate feel after welcoming baby Cree?

In addition, Kate opened up on recovering from an emergency c-section.

The former TOWIE star revealed she found the process “extremely difficult” as it was “unexpected”.

Kate added: “My emotions were all over the place, I was feeling terrible guilty and my anxiety was at an all time high. I was quite traumatised to be honest!

“No one really warns you of this. I think it’s really important that we talk about what happens after giving birth and that not everything is ‘perfect’.”

Thankfully, the star is feeling much better now.

She went on: “You will get back to normal, it just takes some time.”

Kate ‘feels like a new woman’

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Kate took to social media to mark Valentine’s Day with husband Rio, 42.

At the time, Kate revealed that the family were tucking into sweets during their lazy, loved-up Sunday morning and that painting her nails had made her “feel like a new woman”.

The married pair welcomed their first child just before Christmas.

