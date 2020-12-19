Kate and Rio Ferdinand have reportedly welcomed their first child together.

The couple announced they were expecting their first baby back in June.

Now, just days before Christmas, Kate and former footballer Rio have welcomed a baby boy into their family.

When did Kate and Rio Ferdinand welcome their baby?

According to OK! Online, former TOWIE star Kate gave birth on Friday, December 18.

Meanwhile, a source revealed the couple are “over the moon” by their new arrival.

The insider told The Sun: “The birth of their baby is the best Christmas present Kate, Rio and their family could have asked for.

“It’s going to be more magical than ever.

“Mother and baby are doing great and everyone is excited about the latest addition to the family.”

This is Rio’s fourth child as he’s already a dad to sons Lorenz, 14, and Tate, 12, and daughter Tia, nine.

The children were thrilled when dad Rio and step-mum Kate announced their pregnancy to them earlier this year.

In a video on Instagram, the kids were seen jumping in the air with joy as they were told the news.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Kate revealed she had been forced to rest after tearing her stomach muscles.

Speaking on Instagram, the star said: “I tore my stomach muscles six or so weeks ago and was on rest for three weeks. I found that really difficult and my mind was all over the place!!

“So now I’m just happy and grateful. I can be out and walking and doing bits and bobs around the house.”

What else did Kate Ferdinand say?

She added: “I have trained for the majority of my pregnancy.

“But after tearing my muscles I was advised to rest so I did that for three weeks and am now just taking it easy and walking daily as I don’t want to damage anything any further.”

Kate and Rio married in Turkey in September last year.

