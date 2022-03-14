Judge Rinder reporting from the Ukraine border
Judge Rinder brands UK’s response to the Ukraine crisis an ’embarrassment’ live from border

The Good Morning Britain host is currently in Poland

Judge Robert Rinder has made it to the Ukraine border to meet up with his Strictly partner’s grandparents.

The barrister has travelled to the war-torn country in a bid to help Oksana Platero, whose family have been attempting to flee the Russian invasion.

Just days after revealing his plans, Robert has shared an update on Oksana’s elderly loved ones.

Judge Rinder is currently at the Ukraine border (Credit: talkRADIO/YouTube)

Judge Rinder reports live from the Ukraine border

Earlier today (March 14), the GMB host tweeted a photo of Oksana’s grandma sitting in a wheelchair.

Two of her grandparents are unable to walk.

Alongside the photo, Robert shared: “Oksana’s grandma is 95. She spent a week fleeing Russian shelling & FINALLY crossed the Polish border with no wheelchair, food or medical supplies but she is resolute & strong.

“She remembers the last war & knows that ultimately they will return home and Tyranny will fail.”

Meanwhile, the barrister also hit out at the UK’s response to the refugee crisis whilst reporting for talkRADIO.

Robert, 43, spoke to Julia Hartley-Brewer live from the border.

He said: “The government have made a number of very positive virtue signals, little happy drops in a dark ocean.

“It’s all very well of the wave of the great British public saying for a period of time we’re happy to extend our hospitality and out breaks and out sanctuary to you. We just need to be able to do that. You just need to cut the red tape.

It is a matter of national embarrassment.

“So far on out journey every single story we’ve heard say the bureaucratic reality on the ground is a nightmare. We’ve made the offer, but there is not the staff to deliver on it.”

Robert added “And I’m afraid to say as proud as I am to be British standing here, it is a matter of national embarrassment.”

Judge Rinder and Strictly partner Oksana Platero, who is from Ukraine
Judge Rinder and Oksana appeared on Strictly in 2016 (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

Robert Rinder branded a ‘hero’ by fans

Robert has since been inundated with messages of support on social media.

Earlier today, one fan said: “You’re a hero @RobbieRinder please stay safe.”

Another tweeted: “I am so glad that Oksana’s grandma is safe, we is a remarkable lady. I do wish them all the very best of luck.”

A third wrote: “Eloquent, dignified and full of compassion. Thank you Robert – you are the very best of us and at a time of national embarrassment and shame it is very much needed.

“I am so pleased to hear about the safety of Oksana’s family too. Stay safe and keep doing what you’re doing.”

In addition, a fourth shared: “Please do keep on doing what you are doing – you are a force for good in some dark days – compassionate articulate & inspiring. Thankyou.”

