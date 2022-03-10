Judge Robert Rinder has revealed his plans to travel to the Ukraine border in a bid to help his Strictly partner’s grandparents.

The GMB host, 43, has shared a close bond with partner Oksana Platero, 33, since appearing on the BBC One show in 2016.

Now, Robert has tweeted his hopes of helping Oksana reunite with her loved ones amid the war.

Judge Rinder is travelling to the Ukraine border to help his former Strictly partner (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Judge Rinder reveals plans to help Strictly partner

The criminal barrister hopes to meet with Oksana’s grandparents after travelling to Poland on Monday.

He tweeted: “Oksana Platero my Ukrainian dance partner on @bbcstrictly gifted me so much.

“Right now her grandparents are a week into their struggle to find sanctuary in a safe country. I’ll be trying to meet them on the border next week.

I’ll be at the polish border from Monday.

“They’re just a few of the millions who need us @GMB.”

In a separate tweet, Robert added: “Depends on where they make it to but I’ll be at the polish border from Monday.

“If they cross into Hungary the next step will be getting them to safety with their family.”

Judge Rinder urged to ‘stay safe’

Fans were quick to react to the post, with one saying: “Stay safe. You’re a good man, unlike many of those in power in the UK.”

A second shared: “I will pray for Oksana and her family, for all those suffering so terribly in and outside Ukraine, and of course for your safe return Robbie.”

Another added: “Be safe Robbie we all care for @Ukraine & @ZelenskyyUa give them all our love & hope.”

A fourth wrote: “God bless you stay safe and I pray to God you meet up with them and bring them here to UK.”

A fifth posted: “You are a lovely man, I truly hope they stay safe and you manage to meet up with them.”

In addition, another tweeted: “Be careful. I wish I was able to come with you. Stay safe lovely man.”

Robert and Oksana appeared on Strictly in 2016 (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

What has Oksana said?

Meanwhile, Oksana shared an emotional post about her family on Instagram yesterday (March 9).

The dancer explained that while some of her family were able to escape the worn-torn country, her grandparents were unable to make it.

Two of her grandparents are also unable to walk.

In a post, Oksana shared: “My family and my cousins, @kateryna_klishyna, family are escaping and close to the border.

“My mother, my 10 year old brother, and Kateryna’s sister, left their home the morning of March 2nd and arrived to safety March 6th. As you can imagine, the journey there was brutal but all that matters is that they made it, and they are safe.”

She continued: “We are forever grateful to still have them as we know so many who can’t say the same. The rest of our family which include our 3 grandparents, 2 who are not able to walk, and Kateryna’s mom and dad are still in danger as they are currently still trying to escape.

“We are praying that they will make it out of Ukraine and into safety soon. What’s next is unclear, unpredictable, and terrifying.”

