This Morning star Josie Gibson feels “used and betrayed” by ITV, according to reports.

The star’s reported feelings have come to light in the wake of news claiming that Ben Shephard has been lined up for a This Morning role.

Josie Gibson feeling ‘sidelined’ by This Morning and ITV?

Last week saw Ben Shephard step in a couple of times to host This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby. It went down a treat.

Now, it’s been reported that ITV is hoping to make his guest presenting gig on the show a permanent thing.

However, it’s now been alleged that the reported decision has left Josie feeling “sidelined”.

Speaking to Closer recently, a source alleged: “Ben’s polished performance has certainly ruffled a few feathers behind the scenes on This Morning. Josie and Alison can’t help but feel a little sidelined as it now seems ITV bosses are hopeful to get a big-name star like Ben to replace Phil’s slot. It leaves their roles on the show slightly uncertain.”

This Morning star Josie Gibson feeling ‘betrayed’

The source then continued claiming to the publication that Josie, 38, feels “betrayed” by the broadcaster.

“Josie in particular has been feeling a bit betrayed as she’s been widely praised with helping the show earn back trust from the viewers, having a great rapport with Holly and just being her bubbly and genuine self,” they claimed.

“But now it seems as though that could all be short-lived, especially if producers plan on getting Ben on the sofa full-time,” they then alleged.

ED! has contacted Josie’s reps and ITV for comment.

Josie opens up on her ‘most terrifying experience’

In other Josie-related news, the star recently opened up about the “most terrifying experience” of her life.

The star made the confession during yesterday’s (Monday, October 2) edition of This Morning.

Looking at all the latest Halloween decorations, Josie confessed that the bat decoration was giving her flashbacks.

“This is bringing back memories. A bat flew in my window the other night it was the most terrifying experience I’ve ever gone through,” she said.

“It came in?” Holly gasped. “Yes it came in, I had to get it out,” Josie said. “Oh my goodness really?!” Holly asked.

“Poor little bat, just circulating my bed,” Josie then said.

