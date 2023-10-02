‘The most terrifying experience I’ve ever gone through’: Josie Gibson reveals disturbing incident at home

On This Morning today, Josie Gibson left her co-stars with their jaws on the floor after she revealed a rather disturbing incident that happened at her home.

The hit ITV show returned to TV screens on Monday (October 2) with hosts Josie and Holly Willoughby back at the helm.

However, things took a strange turn when Josie recalled “the most terrifying experience I’ve ever gone through”.

Josie recalled the incident on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Josie and Holly on This Morning today

Kicking off October on This Morning today, the hosts were looking at all the latest Halloween decorations. Holly and Josie were then tasked to create their own bat decorations – but it seemed it triggered a scary flashback for Josie.

“This is bringing back memories,” she said. Josie went on: “A bat flew in my window the other night it was the most terrifying experience I’ve ever gone through.”

Her colleagues gasped as she recalled the incident, with Holly quizzing: “It came in?” Josie replied: “Yes it came in, I had to get it out.” The pair’s co-star proclaimed: “Oh my goodness really?!” And Josie added: “Poor little bat, just circulating my bed.”

Josie described it as ‘the most terrifying experience’ (Credit: ITV)

Holly ‘heartbroken’ over family loss

In other This Morning news, Holly has revealed she’s “heartbroken” over a sad family loss. Over the weekend, Holly’s sister Kelly took to her Instagram account to share that their uncle had sadly passed away. She penned a beautiful tribute and Holly herself also reacted to the sad news.

Kelly wrote: “Sleep deep Uncle Ray.” She added: “We are heartbroken to say goodbye so soon. Thank you for all the love and the laughs. The kids will forever remember you turning up, taking your hat off and watching with glee as packets of Haribo dropped to the floor. We will miss you so much.”

Holly responded to the post as well. She took to the comments section to post a broken heart emoji.

