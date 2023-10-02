This Morning presenters including Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary, Holly Willoughby and Josie Gibson
TV

How different the This Morning hosts look during their first appearance on the show to now

They've changed so much!

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

The This Morning presenters are daily fixtures in our lives as they bring the latest news, gossip and fun antics to the daytime schedule. But have you ever wondered when their first ever appearance was?

Well, we know Holly Willoughby has been the main host since 2009. But Alison Hammond’s first appearance on the daytime flagship was way back in 2003!

Here’s a look back at all of the This Morning hosts’ first appearances on the programme.

Dermot O'Leary, Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond smiling in This Morning promo pic
Dermot, Holly and Alison are the main This Morning presenters (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters

Holly Willoughby

The show’s main presenter Holly made her first appearance back in 2009, when she replaced Fern Britton to present alongside Phillip Schofield. The duo hosted the show together for 14 years before Phil left in May 2023 following his affair scandal.

Holly made a very nervous This Morning debut in September 2009. During her first appearance, Holly told Phil: “I’m holding on very tightly. [I feel] like this isn’t really happening.”

Since that day, Holly has hosted the show Monday to Thursday (of course not including the years she was off on maternity). This Morning just wouldn’t be the same without her!

Holly Willoughby smiling during first This Morning appearance
Holly during her first This Morning appearance as host (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond

Alison is now a permanent fixture on the This Morning sofa, hosting every Friday with Dermot O’Leary. But, her first ever appearance on the show was back in 2003!

Following her stint on Big Brother in late 2002, Alison appeared on the daytime show as a reporter. In her first appearance, according to ITV, Alison was testing out mattresses! It saw her rolling across a bed.

Throughout the years, she’s appeared for competition segments, interviews with Hollywood stars and even cooking items. In January 2021, Alison joined the main presenting team as she and Dermot replaced Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford for the Friday slot.

We couldn’t imagine Fridays without Alison and Dermot now!

Alison Hammond makes first appearance on This Morning
Alison made her debut on This Morning in January 2003! (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Dermot O’Leary

Dermot now hosts This Morning each Friday alongside Alison. He also became a permanent fixture in 2021. But he made his debut back in 2014 alongside Holly as a guest host.

It’s like being in the biggest one-sided kitchen and living room in the country.

2014 seems like a lifetime ago, but Dermot doesn’t look drastically different. But it was still almost a decade ago.

Speaking to Holly on his first show as a guest host, Dermot said: “[It feels] odd. It’s like being in the biggest one-sided kitchen and living room in the country. But I’m really looking forward to it.”

Well, he obviously did something right for ITV bosses to add him to the main presenting list!

Dermot O'Leary speaking during This Morning debut
Dermot’s first This Morning appearance as a guest host was in 2014 (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson

Josie Gibson is another treasured favourite on the daytime programme. For years, she’s presented the competition segments and some of the show’s fun items. She’s been sent to many places across the world and has tried many terrifying rollercoasters during her years on the show.

Since 2021, Josie has been a main relief presenter. She’s hosted alongside Holly, Alison, Dermot and Craig Doyle. But her first ever appearance on the show was in 2019.

Josie Gibson presenting competition on This Morning
Josie presented competition segments in 2019 (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

In August 2019, Josie presented a competition segment. It’s believed to be one of her first appearances. Following the show, she said on Instagram: “Thank you for having me @thismorning and the people of Brighton beach, I had a blast.”

Now look at her!

Read more: TV bosses hit by more scandal after reports claim Holly Willoughby was ‘told not to wear a bra’ on television

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

YouTube video player

Do you watch This Morning? How long have you been watching the show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Rebecca Carter
Associate Editor
Rebecca started her career at Entertainment Daily five years ago. She is now an Associate Editor for Showbiz. She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of celebrity household names and TV, including entertainment shows and daytime television. She also works on delivering the latest news surrounding the Royal Family.

Related Topics

Alison Hammond Dermot O'Leary Holly Willoughby Josie Gibson This Morning

Trending Articles

Paris and Tyson Fury
Paris Fury finally reveals new baby’s name and shares its poignant meaning following family tragedy
Dancing-On-Ice-logo
Dancing On Ice 2024: Fifth celebrity contestant announced
Holly Willoughby cries on live television after seeing a scary doll
TV bosses hit by more scandal after reports claim Holly Willoughby was ‘told not to wear a bra’ on television
Amanda Holden smiling, Les Dennis and Nancy Xu on Strictly
These Amanda Holden tweets as Les Dennis is voted out of Strictly are just comedy gold
Danielle Harold and Jamie Borthwick on the red carpet
EastEnders star Danielle Harold responds to rumours of romance with Jamie Borthwick
Ben Shephard on Tipping Point
Inside Tipping Point star Ben Shephard’s lavish London home with stunning garden