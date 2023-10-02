How different the This Morning hosts look during their first appearance on the show to now

The This Morning presenters are daily fixtures in our lives as they bring the latest news, gossip and fun antics to the daytime schedule. But have you ever wondered when their first ever appearance was?

Well, we know Holly Willoughby has been the main host since 2009. But Alison Hammond’s first appearance on the daytime flagship was way back in 2003!

Here’s a look back at all of the This Morning hosts’ first appearances on the programme.

Dermot, Holly and Alison are the main This Morning presenters (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters

Holly Willoughby

The show’s main presenter Holly made her first appearance back in 2009, when she replaced Fern Britton to present alongside Phillip Schofield. The duo hosted the show together for 14 years before Phil left in May 2023 following his affair scandal.

Holly made a very nervous This Morning debut in September 2009. During her first appearance, Holly told Phil: “I’m holding on very tightly. [I feel] like this isn’t really happening.”

Since that day, Holly has hosted the show Monday to Thursday (of course not including the years she was off on maternity). This Morning just wouldn’t be the same without her!

Holly during her first This Morning appearance as host (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond

Alison is now a permanent fixture on the This Morning sofa, hosting every Friday with Dermot O’Leary. But, her first ever appearance on the show was back in 2003!

Following her stint on Big Brother in late 2002, Alison appeared on the daytime show as a reporter. In her first appearance, according to ITV, Alison was testing out mattresses! It saw her rolling across a bed.

Throughout the years, she’s appeared for competition segments, interviews with Hollywood stars and even cooking items. In January 2021, Alison joined the main presenting team as she and Dermot replaced Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford for the Friday slot.

We couldn’t imagine Fridays without Alison and Dermot now!

Alison made her debut on This Morning in January 2003! (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Dermot O’Leary

Dermot now hosts This Morning each Friday alongside Alison. He also became a permanent fixture in 2021. But he made his debut back in 2014 alongside Holly as a guest host.

It’s like being in the biggest one-sided kitchen and living room in the country.

2014 seems like a lifetime ago, but Dermot doesn’t look drastically different. But it was still almost a decade ago.

Speaking to Holly on his first show as a guest host, Dermot said: “[It feels] odd. It’s like being in the biggest one-sided kitchen and living room in the country. But I’m really looking forward to it.”

Well, he obviously did something right for ITV bosses to add him to the main presenting list!

Dermot’s first This Morning appearance as a guest host was in 2014 (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson

Josie Gibson is another treasured favourite on the daytime programme. For years, she’s presented the competition segments and some of the show’s fun items. She’s been sent to many places across the world and has tried many terrifying rollercoasters during her years on the show.

Since 2021, Josie has been a main relief presenter. She’s hosted alongside Holly, Alison, Dermot and Craig Doyle. But her first ever appearance on the show was in 2019.

Josie presented competition segments in 2019 (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

In August 2019, Josie presented a competition segment. It’s believed to be one of her first appearances. Following the show, she said on Instagram: “Thank you for having me @thismorning and the people of Brighton beach, I had a blast.”

Now look at her!

