TV bosses hit by more scandal after reports claim Holly Willoughby was ‘told not to wear a bra’ on television

Holly Willoughby was reportedly told to “go braless” in the early stages of her career when she was presenting a children’s television show.

The telly star, 42, was apparently told by male executives that it would make her look more “attractive” to male viewers.

A close friend raised concerns about letting her wear a bra

According to reports in the Daily Mail the friend said that before he knew who Holly was he saw her “without a bra on.” He asked the director who she was and why she was dressed like that. He reminded Holly she worked on children’s television.

“I said she needed to get a bra on. It was children’s television. I reminded Holly of it sometime later and she said they made her not wear a bra, and that the shows weren’t actually for children.”

Another friend added: “It’s pretty awful. It doesn’t even seem that long ago. And what’s worse is that Holly probably wasn’t the only one.”

Women were told what to wear

An insider also revealed that “television was predominately run by men.” That is why “young, pretty ambitious women were hired.”

It was wholly misogynistic

Later on in her career, her friend and former colleague on Celebrity Juice, Keith Lemon, gave her the nickname “Holly Willoughb**by,” which has stuck with her ever since.

Presenting Dancing On Ice and This Morning made her career flourish

Holly presented Ministry Of Mayhem in 2004 alongside Stephen Mulhern. She also stood in on CD: UK after Cat Deeley left.

The presenter then landed her dream job in 2009 when she was hired to replace Fern Britton to host This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield.

Scandal-hit Phillip left the show earlier this year. He had admitted an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague. Holly has remained. She now hosts with a rotation of presenters including Alison Hammond, Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle.

Most recently, Ben Shephard joined Holly and now it’s been alleged TV bosses want him to take the role permanently.

Holly is now known for her chic fashion choices, but the telly Queen is also pitted against her co-hosts every now and then.

Recently, a body language expert revealed that “cracks have started to show” on This Morning, as Alison Hammond has joined Holly in co-hosting.

