Disgraced television presenter Phillip Schofield’s permanent This Morning replacement may have been found, according to reports. It has been revealed today that a frontrunner for the presenting gig has been named… and he’s no stranger to the show.

The Daily Mail have reported that ITV bosses have picked who they want to replace Schofield on the show. If true, their pick has presented This Morning before… covering for Schofield as a stand-in between 2005 and 2011.

ITV bosses reportedly want Ben Shephard for the top job (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Ben Shephard to replace Phillip Schofield full-time on This Morning?

According to the tabloid, ITV bosses have Ben Shephard in mind to replace Schofield full-time. According to a source by The Mail, Ben impressed bosses during his previous appearances on the show. His latest stint aired this week.

“Ben did really well and the bosses loved his partnership with Holly and there was great feedback from many viewers,” said the Mail’s source.

Ben is known throughout ITV as being very popular with the audiences of whatever shows he hosts.

They continued: “Ben is known throughout ITV as being very popular with the audiences of whatever shows he hosts. He is also trusted by the public and is much loved within ITV. He has hosted so many shows for the channel.”

The source said: “He and Holly go back years too – he presented on This Morning some years ago and they have a great rapport.”

Ben has been a frontrunner for the top job for some time now. Have bosses finally made their choice?

Ben stepped in this week and was a hit (Credit: ITV)

Who hosts This Morning after Phillip Schofield’s departure?

Bosses had initially planned to team Holly Willoughby with a rotating team of co-presenters, but seem to have settled on Ben.

Bake-Off presenter Alison Hammond initially stepped in alongside Holly, but had too many TV commitments to take on the role permanently. Meanwhile, Craig Doyle, Dermot O’Leary and Josie Gibson have stepped in in the absence of a full-time presenter.

On Ben’s appointment, ITV said: “Ben is a much loved and popular presenter on ITV but no such decisions have been made.”

Would you like to see Ben Shephard take his place on the This Morning sofa full time?

