Holly Willoughby’s ‘angst’ towards Alison Hammond as ‘cracks start to show’ on This Morning

Holly Willoughby can show “angst” towards Alison Hammond as “cracks start to show” on This Morning, a body language expert has claimed.

The claims have come as Alison begins her time on GBBO.

Alison is a new host on GBBO (Credit: Channel 4)

Alison Hammond a “great fit” for Bake Off.

A body language expert has shared his opinion on Alison joining the cast of the Great British Bake Off.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, body language expert Darren Stanton said: “I think Alison Hammond is probably going to be one of the most successful presenters because right from the get go she fits in really, really well.”

“I think she’s going to do really well and be a favourite among viewers and contestants alike,” he later added.

“As for the banter between Noel, Prue and Paul, I see her fitting straight in. It’s almost as if she’s been on screen with them the whole time and I think that experience has come from all the things she’s done since Big Brother, This Morning, and other presenting gigs,” he then said.

Alison is a ‘great choice’ for GBBO (Credit: ITV)

How has Alison Hammond fit in on Bake Off?

Darren then continued. “Overall I didn’t see any signs of conflict or fake smiles or that they are trying to make it work, there is a natural chemistry between all of them, a very well-built rapport with genuine smiles. She’s a great choice to have joined the show,” he said.

“I think the main difference between her relationship with the Bake Off hosts and her This Morning colleagues is because the latter is live, you’re getting more instantaneous reactions whereas of course Bake Off is prerecorded and edited so you’re getting a much more natural read on Alison on This Morning,” he then said.

“But she is consistent with the live version,” he then said.

A body language expert compared Holly and Alison (Credit: ITV)

Holly shows ‘angst’ unlike Alison?

Darren then continued. “With some presenters, they’re very good at pre-recorded programmes but when it’s live you see a different version and cracks start to show,” he said.

“Alison is authentic and is the person she’s purporting to be whereas some presenters may get frustrated, or you see a little bit of angst coming through, which I’ve observed with Holly Willoughby at certain times, so the live shows are always better to read people,” he then continued.

“She’s a people person, she’s empathic and connects with people easily and effortlessly,” he then added.

