Alison Hammond on heartbreaking real reason she went on Big Brother: ‘I was traumatised’

Alison Hammond opened up about the heartbreaking real reason she went on Big Brother way back in 2002.

This Morning co-host Alison Hammond, 48, enjoyed her breakthrough and first real taste of fame on the third series of the Channel 4 reality show.

She memorably broke a table during hijinks in the Big Brother House garden, and also shared her infectious, roaring laughter with fans during her time on the series.

Alison Hammond hosts This Morning on Fridays alongside Dermot O’Leary (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Alison – whose housemates included Kate Lawler, Adele Roberts, and Jade Goody – ended up the second housemate booted out of that run.

Ahead of Big Brother’s return to the box, Great British Bake Off presenter Alison shared her true feelings on losing out on being part of the show for longer than she was.

Alison Hammond speaks with Big Brother in the Diary Room (Credit: YouTube)

Alison Hammond on Big Brother 3

According to OK!, Alison signed up to take part as part of a desperate hope to bag the prize money.

Alison reportedly said during an appearance on the Table Manners podcast: “I owed like £3,000, which I was traumatised by at the time.

I just couldn’t make that debt go down.

“I just couldn’t make that debt go down. So I thought it would be a good idea to win £70,000 on a TV show.”

A holiday rep at the time, Alison quit her job to be a BB housemate. However, she departed after just 15 days on the show. Alison received 39% of the public vote in a three-way poll also including Alex Sibley and Sandy Cumming.

She recalled: “I was devastated. I was enjoying myself and was really upset when I had to leave.”

Kate Lawler puts an arm around pal Alison Hammond as the reality show housemate is booted from Big Brother in 2002 (Credit: YouTube)

When is Big Brother back on TV?

Big Brother begins on ITV on Saturday October 8 at 9pm, hosted by Strictly star AJ Odudu and Will Best. It last appeared on screens in 2018, when Channel 5 cancelled it. Find out more about the return of Big Brother to telly by clicking here.

Alison is back on screens tonight for the brand new series of The Great British Bake Off where she will host alongside Noel Fielding.

Bake Off begins tonight from 8pm on Channel 4.

