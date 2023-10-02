Holly Willoughby rocked by tragic family death: ‘We are heartbroken to say goodbye so soon’

In the latest Holly Willoughby news, the This Morning star has revealed she’s “heartbroken” over a sad family loss.

Over the weekend, Holly’s sister Kelly took to her Instagram account to share that their uncle had sadly passed away. She penned a beautiful tribute and Holly herself also reacted to the sad news.

The This Morning host has faced a family loss (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby news: This Morning star ‘heartbroken’ over family loss

On Sunday (October 1) Holly sister’s Kelly shared a moving tribute to their uncle Ray, along with several sweet childhood memories. She wrote: “Sleep deep Uncle Ray.”

She added: “We are heartbroken to say goodbye so soon. Thank you for all the love and the laughs. The kids will forever remember you turning up, taking your hat off and watching with glee as packets of Haribo dropped to the floor. We will miss you so much.”

Holly responded to the post as well. She took to the comments section to post a broken heart emoji.

Holly Willoughby fans send their support

Holly and Kelly’s pals and fans soon rallied round and sent their support to the pair. This Morning cook Clodagh McKenna penned: “Sending so much love to all your family. May he rest in peace.” Ex-EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite, whose mum is the sister of Holly’s mother-in-law, said: “So sorry Kelly. Sending you all love and light.”

Another follower added: “Oh Kelly, I’m gutted for you all. He was a lovely man, I’m so sorry.” Meanwhile, another penned: “Much love to your family.”

Who is co-hosting This Morning with Holly?

It comes after Holly’s permanent This Morning co-host has been “revealed”. The Daily Mail reported that ITV bosses have picked who they want to replace Phillip Schofield on the show. If true, their pick has presented This Morning before… covering for Schofield as a stand-in between 2005 and 2011.

According to the tabloid, ITV bosses have Ben Shephard in mind to replace Schofield full-time. According to a source, Ben impressed bosses during his previous appearances on the show. His latest stint aired this week.

