Holly Willoughby breaks her silence following tragic family death: ‘Another poignant reminder of how precious life is’

This Morning star Holly Willoughby has broken her silence following a heartbreaking family death.

Over the weekend, Holly’s sister Kelly took to her Instagram account to share that their uncle had sadly passed away. She penned a beautiful tribute and Holly herself also reacted to the sad news.

The This Morning host has faced a family loss (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby news: This Morning star ‘heartbroken’ over family loss

On Sunday (October 1) Holly sister’s Kelly shared a moving tribute to their uncle Ray, along with several sweet childhood memories. She wrote: “Sleep deep Uncle Ray.”

She added: “We are heartbroken to say goodbye so soon. Thank you for all the love and the laughs. The kids will forever remember you turning up, taking your hat off and watching with glee as packets of Haribo dropped to the floor. We will miss you so much.”

Holly responded to the post as well. She took to the comments section to post a broken heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Willoughby (@ladywilloughby)

Holly Willoughby fans send their support

Holly and Kelly’s pals and fans soon rallied round and sent their support to the pair. This Morning cook Clodagh McKenna penned: “Sending so much love to all your family. May he rest in peace.” Ex-EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite, whose mum is the sister of Holly’s mother-in-law, said: “So sorry Kelly. Sending you all love and light.”

Another follower added: “Oh Kelly, I’m gutted for you all. He was a lovely man, I’m so sorry.” Meanwhile, another penned: “Much love to your family.”

Holly has broken her silence (Credit: ITV)

Holly breaks her silence

Today (Tuesday, October 3), Holly broke her silence about her uncle’s death. She spoke about his passing in her Wilde Moon newsletter.

“I’m not sure where to begin today….It’s been a weekend of very different emotions for us as a family, as whilst we celebrated Chester’s 9th birthday, we also had to say a heartbreaking goodbye to my Uncle Ray,” she wrote.

“Every one of my thoughts are with my mum, cousins and everyone who’s feeling his loss right now,” she then continued.

“It’s another poignant reminder of how precious life is and to make sure I hold my loved ones close,” she then added.

