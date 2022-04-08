Josie Gibson fans gush over her ‘incredible’ appearance in glam new photo

Josie Gibson uploaded a glam new photo to her Instagram yesterday (Thursday, April 7), and fans were blown away!

Plenty of her 335k followers took to the comments to gush over the 37-year-old’s stunning snap.

Josie Gibson on Instagram

This Morning star Josie had her fans gushing over her latest Instagram snap last night.

The 37-year-old was all glammed up to show off her new bra with her 335k followers.

“I am always running around so comfort is very important to me!” she captioned the snap. “Can go from having an active toddler keeping me on my toes to dashing out of the door for work – so I have to feel 100% comfortable!”

Josie then went on to gush over the bra she’d been given, describing it as comfortable yet “super stylish”.

“Comfort doesn’t have to mean boring and I certainly don’t do boring!” she proudly declared.

Josie’s fans were in love with her latest snap (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of the star’s followers headed to the comments to let Josie know how good she looked.

“Gorgeous and cosy. You look the business!!” Vanessa Feltz commented.

“You look incredible!” another follower wrote.

“You look incredible Josie,” a third said.

“There’s the best looker in the game,” another commented.

“You look amazing! Loving your glow so jealous you look great,” a fifth wrote.

Josie and Vernon are back hosting This Morning next week (Credit: ITV)

Josie on This Morning

In other news, Josie is set to return to hosting This Morning next week alongside Vernon Kay.

The duo last hosted the show together in December. Their partnership went down such a treat with viewers that they’re to be reunited for all of next week too!

Vernon and Josie are being called in to host the show whilst regular hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are on their Easter breaks.

Ahead of her return to front the show, Josie briefly spoke about how “privileged” she felt to host This Morning.

“I still cannot believe I’ve even hosted This Morning! I feel very privileged, very honoured, and just can’t believe it’s happening to me,” she said.

“I’m very thankful to all the This Morning team for letting me come back and host,” she continued.

“As for Vernon, when they said I’d be hosting with Vernon again I screamed with excitement! What a legend.”

Josie and Vernon will be hosting This Morning every weekday next week from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

