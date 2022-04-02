This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are set to be replaced this Easter.

The much-loved pair are taking a break from hosting duties on ITV programme for two weeks in a presenter shake up.

So, who is taking over?

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are taking a break from hosting duties on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning: Alison Hammond has viewers in hysterics with behaviour towards Jonathan Bailey

This Morning presenters revealed for Easter

Friday hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will front the daytime favourite for an entire week from Monday, April 4.

The pair will be followed by stand-in presenters Josie Gibson and Vernon Kay, who will cover the following week from April 11.

Meanwhile, Alison and Dermot will be back to cover the extra bank holiday shows on Friday 15 and Monday 18.

I’m chuffed to be asked back again

Ahead of returning, Josie said: “I still cannot believe I’ve even hosted This Morning! I feel very privileged, very honoured, and just can’t believe it’s happening to me.

“I’m very thankful to all the This Morning team for letting me come back and host.”

She added: “As for Vernon, when they said I’d be hosting with Vernon again I screamed with excitement! What a legend.”

Josie and Vernon previously won over This Morning viewers (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who are the This Morning presenters?

In addition, Vernon said: “I had the most brilliant time hosting This Morning with Josie before Christmas and I’m chuffed to be asked back again.

“The show is such an institution for many and I’m really looking forward to seeing the team and interacting with the viewers again over Easter.”

Josie and Vernon previously won over viewers following their stint together last year.

Presenters Josie and Vernon praised by viewers

The pair took over hosting duties back in December, as Holly and Phillip departed for Christmas.

At the time, one viewer said: “Great to see Josie and Vernon, might get some genuine laughs today.”

Praising the pair, another tweeted: “Actually loving these two together! Down to earth and so natural and funny. Keep them on!”

This Morning weekdays at 10am on ITV and ITV Hub

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.