Josie Gibson has stunned her fans on Instagram as she posed for a snap in a hot tub.

The 37-year-old This Morning favourite is currently filming for the ITV programme in The Peak District.

Taking a break from hosting duties yesterday (January 26), Josie shared a snap of herself as she enjoyed a soak.

Josie Gibson poses on Instagram

Josie and the crew spent the night at the Losehill House Hotel & Spa, which is located within the heart of The Peak District National Park.

The star is currently filming for the show’s competition segment.

The segment sees Josie rambling her way through various parts of England, including the Yorkshire Dales and The Lake District.

And it appears that it’s not all work for the star.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the host treated herself to a relaxing session in the hot tub.

Josie looked naturally beautiful as she posed in red swimwear for the shot.

Josie Gibson stunned fans as she posed on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Alongside the post, she shared: “Thank you for having us @losehillhouse the food was incredible, the service was out of this world and thanks for letting us shoot my Pammie scenes in your hot tub.”

Fans rushed to compliment the shot of Josie, with one saying: “Stunning woman!”

A second wrote: “You are a breath of fresh air, love watching you on This Morning.”

Stunning woman!

A third added: “Such a beautiful woman and such a beautiful soul.”

In addition, a fourth shared: “Have fun Josie!! Looks so lovely.”

Another gushed: “You look beautiful!”

Josie is currently filming the show’s competition segment (Credit: ITV)

Josie opens up on her love life

Meanwhile, it comes after the star spoke about her love life during an exclusive chat with ED!.

She recently told us: “I don’t think I’ve ever felt confident in the love life department – I’m really not good at it!

“I mean, there’s no department there to feel confident in.”

During the chat, Josie also explained that she “isn’t up to dating” due to her hectic schedule.

“I wouldn’t mind someone taking me out for a meal, but I don’t think I’m up to dating,” she admitted.

“They wouldn’t be getting anything on the end of the date… if you know what I mean.”

