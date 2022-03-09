Josie Gibson has taken to social media to share a heartfelt tribute following the sad loss of her beloved nan.

The 37-year-old This Morning host announced the devastating news on her Instagram Story yesterday (March 8).

Alongside a touching message, Josie shared a throwback photograph of her nan as she paid tribute.

Josie Gibson took to social media to announce her sad loss (Credit: Instagram Story/josiegibson85)

Josie Gibson pays tribute to late nan

The presenter also included a touching snap of herself holding her nan’s hand.

Captioning the post, Josie wrote: “No one will forget this woman in a hurry.

“Love you nan. Rest in peace.”

Josie ended the tribute with a laughing face emoji, adding: “Im actually going to miss the insults.”

The star is yet to confirm any further details of her beloved nan’s death.

It comes after Josie reached out to fans for help amid the war in Ukraine.

Josie shared a heartfelt tribute to her beloved nan (Credit: ITV)

Josie’s plea to her followers

Taking to Twitter, the star explained that one of her friends was struck in Ukraine with her two children.

They were looking for urgent transportation out of Kharkiv, prompting Josie to step in.

She tweeted: “Please RT: this is the most important tweet I’ve ever written and it’s a long shot.

“We have friends, a woman and her two British children, stuck by Kharkiv does anyone know of any charities or people on the ground with fuel who can drive them to the train station or border?”

In a separate message, Jodie added: “They only went to care for a sick grandmother and got stuck.”

Josie is yet to confirm any further details of her beloved nan’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Thankfully, Josie later revealed that her friend had managed to cross the border.

In addition, she said: “Thank you to all those that helped with different links and telegram groups with people giving lifts from Khakiv.

“Especially you @alisonkilling They have crossed the border and will be home soon. God bless you all.”

Meanwhile, the tweets followed shortly after Josie stepped in for Dermot O’Leary on This Morning last month.

