This Morning: Dermot replaced by Josie Gisbon and fans are all making the same joke

This Morning Friday host Dermot O’Leary was absent from today’s show and replaced by Josie Gibson. However, the change has left fans all making the same joke.

The change was announced by Monday to Thursday host Holly Willoughby on yesterday’s show (Thursday February 24).

Alison also revealed the news on her Instagram account, posting a video of her and Josie together to her Stories.

Alison and Josie were excited to be hosting together (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson replaces Dermot on This Morning

As Friday’s show opened, Alison and Josie beamed at the camera, clearly thrilled to be presenting together.

And fans were also delighted!

Fantastic combo of Josie and Allison. Loving the show today #ThisMorning — Ali (@Aah50Ali) February 25, 2022

Loving Josie and Alison, been feeling down but these two definitely cheer me up #ThisMorning — Jodi (@Jodi_Rushworth) February 25, 2022

Yay Josie is with Alison!! 🥳🥳🥳👏🏼👏🏼

Was not expecting that!

It’s going to be a good show!! Morning lovelies

#thismorning pic.twitter.com/aE70SdQLru — 💖🐝👑Spanna Monkey 🔧🐵🙊🏴‍☠️ (@SpannaD) February 25, 2022

#ThisMorning Yay two bubbly presenters Alison and Josie ❤❤ — Diane 💙 (@DianeKn99968674) February 25, 2022

Dermot wasn’t on Friday’s show (Credit: ITV)

Where is Dermot on This Morning?

Alison began the show by introducing her new co-host.

She explained: “Dermot is having a well-deserved day off.”

Alison then went on to say she was excited to have Josie beside her, not least because they’re both Big Brother alumni.

Josie joked that she was the only winner out of the two of them though.

Despite loving the chemistry between Josie and Alison, fans of the show couldn’t help but poke fun at Dermot over his absence and Alison’s comment his break was “well-deserved”.

@thismorning What?! @radioleary has a day off? He only works one day a week? 😂But yayyy we have @Josiestweet xx #ThisMorning — Mariam 💙 (@Flat__l1ned) February 25, 2022

Dermot is having a day off. Yeah, because he was really working hard for the money between Monday and Thursday on #ThisMorning, wasn’t he(?) 🙄 — J🇬🇧🇳🇬🦁❤ (@MissLionHeart) February 25, 2022

Dermot’s having a well earned break? He only co-hosts once a week ffs 🙄 #ThisMorning — ⚡️ᑕᖇᗩIG⚡️ (@cb_038) February 25, 2022

Dermot having a day off does 1 day a week😁😁 #thismorning — Sue (@Itt39354118) February 25, 2022

Dermot usually hosts with Alison (Credit: ITV)

When will Dermot be back on This Morning?

His absence is believed to just be for this week and therefore he should return next Friday. He was also away from his Radio 2 show over the weekend with Michelle Visage standing in for him.

Dermot and Alison hosted This Morning all week last week, while Holly and Phil took half term off.

The duo took over Friday hosting duties a year ago, consequently replacing Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Eamonn has recently hit out at the show, branding bosses “sly” for how the news of his axing came out.

Eamonn claimed to the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine, he wasn’t even told why he was being given the boot.

“No one explained anything to me. I’m all for TV companies being able to choose who works for them, but it would be nice if you were told why you were going.”

He also claimed: “They didn’t want to announce that I’d been dropped because it would adversely affect audience figures, so they made it look as if I’d walked away from them rather than the other way round.”

An ITV spokesperson, however, told ED!: “This isn’t a version of events that we recognise and as we have said before we wish Eamonn all of the very best.”

