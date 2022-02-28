Josie Gibson supported by fans as she issues desperate plea: ‘It’s a long shot’

Josie Gibson has begged her followers for help as her friend is stranded in Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

The 37-year-old This Morning host issued the desperate plea on Twitter yesterday (February 27).

Addressing her 344,000 followers, Josie explained how her friend and her two children are struck in the north-east city of Kharkiv.

Josie Gibson has pleaded for help on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Josie Gibson issues desperate plea for friend

Josie’s friend and her two children – aged nine and six – are in need of urgent transportation out of Ukraine.

Tweeting for help, the star explained: “Please RT: this is the most important tweet I’ve ever written and it’s a long shot.

“We have friends a woman and her two British children stuck by Kharkiv does anyone know of any charities or people on the ground with fuel who can drive them to the train station or border?”

This is the most important tweet I’ve ever written

In a separate message, Josie added: “They only went to care for a sick grandmother and got stuck. Any help would be greatly appreciated.”

Fans of the star rushed to show their support in the comments.

One wrote: “Sending love, strength and hope to your friends, and everyone, Josie.”

PLEASE RT: THIS IS THE MOST IMPORTANT TWEET I'VE EVER WRITTEN AND ITS A LONG SHOT. WE HAVE FRIENDS A WOMAN AND HER TWO BRITISH CHILDREN STUCK BY KHARKIV DOES ANYONE KNOW OF ANY CHARITIES OR PEOPLE ON THE GROUND WITH FUEL WHO CAN DRIVE THEM TO THE TRAIN STATION OR BORDER? — Josie Gibson (@Josiestweet) February 27, 2022

Another added: “Hope you get help Josie, god bless.”

A third wrote: “Oh babes I wish I did. I’m praying someone does.”

Meanwhile, others shared their suggestions for various charities and organisations.

Read more: Loyal Josie Gibson fans pile on troll who insults her appearance on This Morning

One tweeted: “@Khalsa_Aid I know are helping lots of people there – will retweet – hope she gets there safely and praying for her safety.”

A second posted: “Contact Project Dynamo!!!”

Another suggested: “Try B Strong, they are on the ground doing amazing work @Bethenny.”

It comes days after Josie hosted This Morning alongside Alison (Credit: ITV)

Josie hosts This Morning with Alison Hammond

Meanwhile, Josie stepped in for Dermot O’Leary on This Morning last week.

The presenter appeared as a main host on the ITV programme alongside Alison Hammond.

Addressing the change, Alison said on Friday (February 25): “Dermot is having a well-deserved day off.”

Read more: Alison Hammond hints at permanent This Morning switch-up with Josie Gibson

She then went on to say she was excited to have Josie beside her, not least because they’re both Big Brother alumni.

And viewers were just as thrilled over the presenting shake up.

During the show, one tweeted: “Loving Josie and Alison, been feeling down but these two definitely cheer me up #ThisMorning.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.